Call of Duty: WW2: Valor Collection mit "Gedenkstatue aus Bronze" angekündigt - 4Players.de

Call of Duty: WW2
Shooter
Entwickler: Sledgehammer Games
Publisher: Activision
Release:
03.11.2017
Call of Duty: WW2
Call of Duty: WW2 Valor Collection mit "Gedenkstatue aus Bronze" angekündigt

Call of Duty: WW2 (Shooter) von Activision
Call of Duty: WW2 (Shooter) von Activision - Bildquelle: Activision
Michael Condrey (Gründer von Sledgehammer Games) hat die "Valor Collection" von Call of Duty: WW2 angekündigt. Die Sammler-Edition umfasst das Spiel, eine "Gedenkstatue aus Bronze", das DLC-Paket "The Divisions", Aufnäher der fünf Ingame-Divisionen, ein Steelbook, eine Bloodraven-Sword-Anstecknadel (Nazi Zombies) und ein Nazi-Zombies-Poster. Die "Valor Collection" wird es außerdem noch in der Pro-Variante mit dem Season Pass geben.

Bei EB Games Australien kostet die Call of Duty: WW2 Valor Collection 229,95 Australische Dollar (ca. 155 Euro). Für die Call of Duty: WW2 Valor Collection Pro werden 269,95 Australische Dollar (ca. 182 Euro) fällig. Ob die beiden "Valor-Editionen" auch in Deutschland erscheinen werden, ist bisher unklar. Call of Duty WW2 wird am 3. November 2017 für PC, Xbox One und PS4 erscheinen.


Letztes aktuelles Video: Nazi Zombies Trailer


Quelle: Twitter, Charlie Intel, EB Games Australien

