Call of Duty: WW2: Valor Collection mit "Gedenkstatue aus Bronze" angekündigt - 4Players.de

Bei EB Games Australien kostet die Call of Duty: WW2 Valor Collection 229,95 Australische Dollar (ca. 155 Euro). Für die Call of Duty: WW2 Valor Collection Pro werden 269,95 Australische Dollar (ca. 182 Euro) fällig. Ob die beiden "Valor-Editionen" auch in Deutschland erscheinen werden, ist bisher unklar. Call of Duty WW2 wird am 3. November 2017 für PC, Xbox One und PS4 erscheinen.
I'm not saying you should buy this. I'm just saying that I'm buying it. #Valor pic.twitter.com/mMwPtsNlDd— Michael Condrey (@MichaelCondrey) 3. August 2017
