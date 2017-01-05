Little Bug: Surreal glühender Puzzle-Plattformer sucht Crowdfunding-Unterstützer - 4Players.de

von Jan Wöbbeking,
Little Bug: Surreal glühender Puzzle-Plattformer sucht Crowdfunding-Unterstützer
Nicht nur die TV-Geräte der CES überbieten sich mit immer höheren Kontrasten - auch der 2D-Plattformer Little Bug besitzt eine geradezu bizarr glühende Farbpalette. Auf fig.co wirbt das rätsellastige Spiel von Entwickler Buddy System derzeit um Crowdfunding-Unterstützung bzw. Investoren, die vom Erfolg profitieren. Dabei ist man ab einer Summe von 10 Dollar; wer Comics, Artbooks, Soundtracks und anderen Klimbim mag, kann auch deutlich mehr investieren. 35 Tage vor Ende der Kampagne sind bereits 10.000 der nötigen 35.000 Dollar zusammengekommen. Dank einer Twin-Stick-Steuerung wird sowohl das geflügelte Mädchen Nyah als auch ihr "Companion Spirit" gesteuert, der ein wenig an Ori and the Blind Forest erinnert. Der Release ist für PC und Mac geplant, eine kostenlose Probierversion lässt sich auf Gamejolt.com herunterladen.
Nyah hat ihre Mutter verloren und sich im dunklen Wald verlaufen, kann aber ihren gesiterhaften Freund mittels telekinetischer Fähigkeiten kontrollieren. Ihre Reise führt sie durch eine "surreale Welt zwischen Leben und Tod". Das "Am-Seil-Schwingen" mit Hilfe des Companions erinnert ein wenig an Titel wie Bionic Commando: Rearmed.
"The demo was a taste of what's in store, and we've been working on a ton of new features! In the complete game you'll:
Interact with friendly spirits who also share a mind connection...
Collect a variety of all new living - and dead items for your jar...
Play local co-op with a friend!
Explore secret areas.
Blast through new obstacles, like melting barriers and movable objects.
Experiment with new abilities for Nyah.
Discover the fate of Nyah's mom as you play through the full story.
Face off against an expanded cast of restless spirits and more!
The full game will also include considerably expanded visuals, including a Nyah remodel, new hand-drawn sprite animations and environment details.
Little Bug was and continues to be built by a growing collaboration of artists, musicians, writers, game designers and friends. Visit us at buddysystem.la."
