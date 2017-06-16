Arms: Update 2.0.0 fügt spielbaren Kämpfer "Max Brass" und Modi-Neuerungen hinzu - 4Players.de

Arms
Kampfsport
Entwickler: Nintendo
Publisher: Nintendo
Release:
16.06.2017
Test: Arms
75
Arms
Nachrichten

Arms: Update 2.0.0 fügt spielbaren Kämpfer "Max Brass" und Modi-Neuerungen hinzu

Arms (Sport) von Nintendo
Arms (Sport) von Nintendo - Bildquelle: Nintendo
Nintendo hat das Update 2.0.0 für das Switch-Kampfspiel Arms veröffentlicht, welches neben dem spielbaren Charakter "Max Brass" auch einige spielerische Neuerungen mit sich bringt. Dazu gehört z.B. der  Versus-Modus "Hedlok Scramble" oder eine frische Sky-Arena-Stage. Hier die Neuerungen von Nintendos US-Support-Seite im Detail:

  • "ARMS League Commissioner Max Brass added as a playable character.
  • New ARM “Nade” added.
  • New ARM “Roaster” added.
  • New ARM “Kablammer” added.
  • New stage “Sky Arena” added.
  • New versus mode “Hedlok Scramble” added.
    • Punch or touch the capsule containing the Hedlok mask to become Hedlok for a period of time.
    • This can be selected in Versus, Friend, or Local and it will also appear in Party Match.
  • ”Stats” added to the Top Menu.
    • Check stats such as your most used fighter, best stage, and ARM accuracy.
  • ”Events” added to the Top Menu.
    • Here you can set whether or not you want to join official online events.
  • Snake Park has been swapped out for Sky Arena in the Ranked Match stage roster.
  • Raised highest rank in Ranked Match to 20.
  • Increased the penalty for disconnecting during Ranked Match play.
  • Shortened the amount of time necessary for the following ARMS to return after being extended, making them easier to use: Megaton, Megawatt, Revolver, Retorcher, Boomerang
  • Increased movement speed of the Guardian.
  • Improved visibility during charge attacks for the Popper and Cracker.
  • Increased the amount of time necessary for the following ARMS to return after being knocked down, increasing risk: Popper, Cracker, Hydra
  • Increased the amount of time it takes to recover when a grab is deflected with a single punch.
  • Decreased the amount of damage when the Hydra’s rush connects with multiple consecutive hits.
  • Decreased the distance Kid Cobra travels when jumping.
  • Fixed issue where in some instances Ribbon Girl could remain airborne for an overlong period of time while continually attacking.
  • Fixed issue where Ninjara would not destroy the light boxes on the Ribbon Ring stage when getting up.
  • Fixed issue where the time necessary for the Triblast to return when deflected was shortened.
  • Fixed issue where ARMS such as Blorb and Megaton would catch on the ground and fail to fire.
  • Fixed issue where explosive ARMS would sometimes fail to explode when receiving an attack.
  • Fixed issue where the Slapamander would sometimes fail to hit Helix when he is extended.
  • In online play, fixed issue where the appearance or non-appearance of items could differ between devices.
  • In online play, fixed various issues with V-Ball including an issue where the ball would remain grounded and play would not proceed.
  • In online play, fixed an issue where sometimes Barq would continually defend against an opponents’ rush attack for a set period of time.
  • In online play, fixed issue where sometimes pillars in the Scrapyard would not be destructible."

    • Letztes aktuelles Video: Eindruecke des Open Invitational Turniers


    Quelle: Siliconera.com
    Arms
