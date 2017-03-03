Super Bomberman R: Update 2.0 bringt Battle-Modus "Grand Prix" - 4Players.de

Super Bomberman R
Entwickler: Konami
Publisher: Konami
Release:
03.03.2017
Super Bomberman R: Update 2.0 bringt Battle-Modus "Grand Prix"

Super Bomberman R (Geschicklichkeit) von Konami
Super Bomberman R (Geschicklichkeit) von Konami - Bildquelle: Konami
Die Ur-Fassung von Super Bomberman R zum Start der Switch-Konsole konnte uns nicht gerade begeistern - mittlerweile patcht Konami aber immerhin fleißig nach. Das laut Gematsu.com frisch veröffentlichte Update 2.0 etwa fügt den Battle-Modus "Grand Prix" hinzu, der im dazugehörigen Trailer näher vorgestellt wird:



Ebenfalls dabei: Zehn neue Charaktere, neun frische Accessoires sowie einige andere Feinheiten, die in den Patch-Notes erläutert werden:

"The new Battle Mode “Grand Prix” has been added.

    The Grand Prix mode offers the following new features from normal battles.
        Each battle is 2 rounds and the team with the most total points wins.
        Each character has different power-ups.
        When you lose a life in the Grand Prix mode, you are resurrected after a certain time instead of turning into a Miso Bomb.
        Soft blocks will start falling after a certain time has elapsed.
    You can play with the following two rules.
        Crystal – Compete points by collecting the crystals in the stage.
        Basic Bomber – Compete points by defeating the opponent team.
    The Bomberman Bros. each have different individual characteristics but can equip a cartridge to gain features and special abilities of other characters.
    Up to 6 Nintendo Switch can be connected in the Grand Prix mode for a network battle.

10 new characters are available in the shop.

    Option Bomber – A
    Option Bomber – B
    Reiko Bomber
    Shiori Fujisaki Bomber
    Jehuty Bomber
    Anubis Bomber
    Dracula Bomber
    Princess Tomato Bomber
    Bubble Head Bomber
    Goemon Bomber

The Bomber Planet World can be accessed when beating the Story Mode in Standard Mode.
Two new Battle Stages for Standard Mode are available in the shop.

    Nine Areas
    Critical Path

9 new accessories are available in the shop.

    Starry Sky Solar System Series
    Crab Series
    Castlevania Series
    Gradius Series
    Silent Hill Series
    Rumble Roses Series
    Zone of the Enders Series
    Tokimeki Memorial Series
    Mystical Ninja Series

The performance of Belmont Bomber, Vic Viper Bomber and Pyramid Head Bomber’s special abilities have been adjusted.
The punch and kick controls have been slightly adjusted.
The camera work has been slightly adjusted.
Fixed other various small bugs."

Quelle: Gematsu.com, Trailer
Super Bomberman R
