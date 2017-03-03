Super Bomberman R: Update 2.0 bringt Battle-Modus "Grand Prix" - 4Players.de

Die Ur-Fassung von Super Bomberman R zum Start der Switch-Konsole konnte uns nicht gerade begeistern - mittlerweile patcht Konami aber immerhin fleißig nach. Das laut Gematsu.com frisch veröffentlichte Update 2.0 etwa fügt den Battle-Modus "Grand Prix" hinzu, der im dazugehörigen Trailer näher vorgestellt wird:
Ebenfalls dabei: Zehn neue Charaktere, neun frische Accessoires sowie einige andere Feinheiten, die in den Patch-Notes erläutert werden:
"The new Battle Mode “Grand Prix” has been added.
The Grand Prix mode offers the following new features from normal battles.
Each battle is 2 rounds and the team with the most total points wins.
Each character has different power-ups.
When you lose a life in the Grand Prix mode, you are resurrected after a certain time instead of turning into a Miso Bomb.
Soft blocks will start falling after a certain time has elapsed.
You can play with the following two rules.
Crystal – Compete points by collecting the crystals in the stage.
Basic Bomber – Compete points by defeating the opponent team.
The Bomberman Bros. each have different individual characteristics but can equip a cartridge to gain features and special abilities of other characters.
Up to 6 Nintendo Switch can be connected in the Grand Prix mode for a network battle.
10 new characters are available in the shop.
Option Bomber – A
Option Bomber – B
Reiko Bomber
Shiori Fujisaki Bomber
Jehuty Bomber
Anubis Bomber
Dracula Bomber
Princess Tomato Bomber
Bubble Head Bomber
Goemon Bomber
The Bomber Planet World can be accessed when beating the Story Mode in Standard Mode.
Two new Battle Stages for Standard Mode are available in the shop.
Nine Areas
Critical Path
9 new accessories are available in the shop.
Starry Sky Solar System Series
Crab Series
Castlevania Series
Gradius Series
Silent Hill Series
Rumble Roses Series
Zone of the Enders Series
Tokimeki Memorial Series
Mystical Ninja Series
The performance of Belmont Bomber, Vic Viper Bomber and Pyramid Head Bomber’s special abilities have been adjusted.
The punch and kick controls have been slightly adjusted.
The camera work has been slightly adjusted.
Fixed other various small bugs."
Letztes aktuelles Video: Multiplayer-Spielszenen
von Jan Wöbbeking,