NBA 2K18: Soundtrack enthüllt und bereits bei Spotify verfügbar - 4Players.de

2K und Visual Concepts haben die Titel veröffentlicht, die den Lizenz-Soundtrack der Basketball-Simulation NBA 2K18 umfassen werden. Folgende Songs gibt es auf die Ohren:
Feel So Good - Ma$e
Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now) - C + C Music Factory
Hip Hop Hooray - Naughty By Nature
I Can't Drive 55 - Sammy Hagar
Jungle - X Ambassadors feat. Jamie N Commons
Pour Some Sugar on Me - Def Leppard
Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Could See - Busta Rhymes
Shook Ones Pt. II - Mobb Deep
Sirius - The Alan Parsons Project
So Fresh, So Clean - OutKast
The Walker - Fitz & The Tantrums
The Zoo - Scorpions
They Reminisce Over You - Pete Rock & C.L.Smooth
Victory - Puff Daddy feat. Notorious B.I.G. & Busta Rhymes
93' Til Infinity - Souls Of Mischief
All Of Me - Big Gigantic feat. Logic & ROZES
Am I Wrong - Anderson .Paak feat. ScHoolboy Q
Birdwatching - The Shelters
Can't Have - Pitbull feat. Steven A. Clark & Ape Drums
Comin Out Strong - Future feat. The Weeknd
Conrad Tokyo - A Tribe Called Quest
Deep End (Tarro Remix) - THEY.
Do What I Want - Lil U** Vert
Don’t Threaten Me With A Good Time - Panic! At The Disco
HTP - Vintage Lee
Humble - Kendrick Lamar
Know The Ledge - Eric B. & Rakim
Let It Fly - Johnny Stephene
Living Like Khaled - Cousin Stizz
Nas Is Like - Nas
No Lie - Sean Paul feat. Dua Lipa
Portland - Drake ft. Quavo & Travis Scott
Shock Horror - Shy Luv
Slam - Onyx
Stand Back - PnB Rock / A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie
Victory - Joey Bad
Wasatch Front - Dame D.O.L.L.A.
Wrote My Way Out - Nas, Dave East, Lin-Manuel Miranda & Aloe Blacc
Hush - Linda Lind
Aurora - RL Grime
1984 - Salmo
4 Vérités - Take A Mic
Chantaje - Shakira feat. Maluma
CULT - Emiskilla
Feel It - GTA & What So Not feat. Tunji Ige
Fever - Roosevelt
Human (Rudimental Remix) Rag'n'Bone Man feat. Rudimental
Tokyo Drift - Woodie Smalls
Última Jugada – Carlos Jean & Arkano
U Don't - Double K
Darüber hinaus weist man darauf hin, dass der komplette Soundtrack bereits beim Musikdienst Spotify zur Verfügung steht. NBA 2K18 erscheint am 15. September für PS4, Xbox One, PC und Switch sowie ältere Plattformen.
von Michael Krosta,