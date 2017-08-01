gamescom 2017: Was zeigt Sony? - 4Players.de

gamescom 2017
Messen
gamescom 2017: Was zeigt Sony?

Sony hat den bisher größten gamescom-Messeauftritt mit 406 Spielestationen auf 4200qm samt zahlreichen Bühnenshows und eSports-Programm in Halle 7 angekündigt. Zum Spiele-Aufgebot in diesem Jahr gehören Detroit: Become Human, Gran Turismo Sport, Destiny 2, Monster Hunter: World, Call of Duty: WW2, diverse VR-Titel und die drei bisher unveröffentlichten PlayLink-Spiele Frantics, Hidden Agenda und Wissen ist Macht.

PS4 First Party
  • Detroit: Become Human
  • Frantics
  • Gran Turismo Sport
  • Gran Turismo Sport im Audi R8 LMS Rennsimulator (umgebauter Originalwagen)
  • Hidden Agenda
  • That's You!
  • Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
  • Wissen ist Macht

PS4 Third Party
  • Call of Duty: WW2
  • Destiny 2
  • Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite
  • Monster Hunter: World

PlayStation VR
  • Bravo Team
  • Gran Turismo Sport
  • Monster of the Deep: Final Fantasy 15
  • Moss 
  • No Heroes allowed! VR
  • Sparc
  • Stifled
  • The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim VR
  • The Inpatient
  • The Persistence

