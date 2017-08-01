gamescom 2017: Die Nominierten für den gamescom award stehen fest - 4Players.de

A. Category group: Best of gamescom

Die u. a. aus deutschen und internationalen Games-Journalisten sowie bekannten YouTubern bestehende Jury hat aus über 100 Einreichungen die Nominierten für die insgesamt 23 Kategorien des gamescom awards 2017 festgelegt:• Jedes Spiel/Produkt, das eine der Kategorien (außer best add-on/DLC und best booth) gewinnt, hat die Chance, in der Hauptkategorie Best of gamescom ausgezeichnet zu werden.• Battlefield 1: In the Name of the Tsar, Electronic Arts• Final Fantasy XV: Episode Comrades, Square Enix• Halo Wars 2: Awakening the Nightmare, Microsoft• Ace Combat 7, Bandai Namco• Bigpoint Booth, Bigpoint• Bude von Tölz, expert• Dragon Ball FighterZ, Bandai Namco• Electronic Arts Gamescom Booth 2017, Electronic Arts• God's Trigger, Techland• Landwirtschafts-Simulator: Nintendo Switch, Astragon• Monster Hunter: World, Capcom• Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom, Bandai Namco• Project CARS 2, Bandai Namco• Pure Farming 2018, Techland• Sony PlayStation Booth Entertainment Area, Sony• Strange Brigade, Rebellion• Total War: Warhammer II, Koch Media• Tropico 6, Kalypso Media• Wargaming-Booth, Wargaming• Xbox Booth, Microsoft• Assassin's Creed Origins, Ubisoft• Destiny 2, Activision Blizzard• Monster Hunter: World, Capcom• Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom, Bandai Namco• Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, Sony• Ark: Survival Evolved, Koch Media• Assassin's Creed Origins, Ubisoft• Crackdown 3, Microsoft• Forza Motorsport 7, Microsoft• Mittelerde: Schatten des Krieges, Warner Bros.• FIFA 18, Electronic Arts• Mario & Rabbids Kingdom Battle, Ubisoft• Super Mario Odyssey, Nintendo• Assassin's Creed Origins, Ubisoft• Destiny 2, Activision Blizzard• ELEX, THQ Nordic• Kingdom Come: Deliverance, Koch Media• Total War: Warhammer II, Koch Media• Danger Mouse: The Danger Games, 9th Impact• Metroid: Samus Returns, Nintendo• Assassin's Creed Origins, Ubisoft• Detroit: Become Human, Sony• Kingdom Come: Deliverance, Koch Media• Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom, Bandai Namco• South Park: DIE REKTAKULÄRE ZERREISSPROBE, Ubisoft• Forza Motorsport 7, Microsoft• Need for Speed Payback, Electronic Arts• Project CARS 2, Bandai Namco• Call of Duty: WWII, Activision Blizzard• Destiny 2, Activision Blizzard• Mittelerde: Schatten des Krieges, Warner Bros.• Star Wars Battlefront 2, Electronic Arts• Super Mario Odyssey, Nintendo• Ace Combat 7, Bandai Namco• F1 2017, Koch Media• Landwirtschafts-Simulator: Nintendo Switch, Astragon• Life is Strange: Before the Storm, Square Enix• Project CARS 2, Bandai Namco• FIFA 18, Electronic Arts• PES 2018, Konami• Wreckfest, THQ Nordic• Anki Overdrive: Fast & Furious Edition, Anki• LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2, Warner Bros.• Life is Strange: Before the Storm, Square Enix• Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom, Bandai Namco• Super Mario Odyssey, Nintendo• Age of Empires: Definitive Edition, Microsoft• Ancestors, 1C Publishing• Mario & Rabbids Kingdom Battle, Ubisoft• Total War: Warhammer II, Koch Media• Tropico 6, Kalypso Media• God's Trigger, Techland• Destiny 2, Activision Blizzard• Hidden Agenda, Sony• Monster Hunter: World, Capcom• Hidden Agenda, Sony• Mario & Rabbids Kingdom Battle, Ubisoft• Super Lucky's Tale, Microsoft• Ark: Survival Evolved, Koch Media• Call of Duty: WWII, Activision Blizzard• Destiny 2, Activision Blizzard• Monster Hunter: World, Capcom• Star Wars Battlefront 2, Electronic Arts• Ace Combat 7, Bandai Namco• Fallout 4 VR, ZeniMax• The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR, ZeniMax• Anki Overdrive: Fast & Furious Edition, Anki• Xbox One X, Microsoft• alle nominierten Spiele/Produkte (außer Nominierte Best Add-on/DLC und Nominierte Best Booth)• AER: Memories of Old, Daedalic Entertainment• Deep Sky Derelicts, 1C Publishing• Double Kick Heroes, Headbang Club• Keyboard Sports, Triband• Past Cure, Phantom 8 StudioDie Preisverleihung wird am Donnerstag, den 24. August, um 17:00 Uhr auf der social media stage (Halle 10.1, Stand F-070) stattfinden. Für den "Most Wanted Consumer award" kann noch bis zum 24. August um 14:00 Uhr über die offizielle gamescom-App abgestimmt werden.Letztes aktuelles Video: Video-Special Indie-Highlights auf der Gamescom