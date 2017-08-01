gamescom 2017: Die Nominierten für den gamescom award stehen fest - 4Players.de

Die u. a. aus deutschen und internationalen Games-Journalisten sowie bekannten YouTubern bestehende Jury hat aus über 100 Einreichungen die Nominierten für die insgesamt 23 Kategorien des gamescom awards 2017 festgelegt:
A. Category group: Best of gamescom
Best of gamescom award
• Jedes Spiel/Produkt, das eine der Kategorien (außer best add-on/DLC und best booth) gewinnt, hat die Chance, in der Hauptkategorie Best of gamescom ausgezeichnet zu werden.
B. category group: gamescom global awards
gamescom award for best add-on/DLC
• Battlefield 1: In the Name of the Tsar, Electronic Arts
• Final Fantasy XV: Episode Comrades, Square Enix
• Halo Wars 2: Awakening the Nightmare, Microsoft
gamescom award for best booth
• Ace Combat 7, Bandai Namco
• Bigpoint Booth, Bigpoint
• Bude von Tölz, expert
• Dragon Ball FighterZ, Bandai Namco
• Electronic Arts Gamescom Booth 2017, Electronic Arts
• God's Trigger, Techland
• Landwirtschafts-Simulator: Nintendo Switch, Astragon
• Monster Hunter: World, Capcom
• Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom, Bandai Namco
• Project CARS 2, Bandai Namco
• Pure Farming 2018, Techland
• Sony PlayStation Booth Entertainment Area, Sony
• Strange Brigade, Rebellion
• Total War: Warhammer II, Koch Media
• Tropico 6, Kalypso Media
• Wargaming-Booth, Wargaming
• Xbox Booth, Microsoft
C. Category group: Platform
Best Console Game Sony PlayStation 4
• Assassin's Creed Origins, Ubisoft
• Destiny 2, Activision Blizzard
• Monster Hunter: World, Capcom
• Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom, Bandai Namco
• Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, Sony
Best Console Game Microsoft Xbox One
• Ark: Survival Evolved, Koch Media
• Assassin's Creed Origins, Ubisoft
• Crackdown 3, Microsoft
• Forza Motorsport 7, Microsoft
• Mittelerde: Schatten des Krieges, Warner Bros.
Best Console Game Nintendo Switch
• FIFA 18, Electronic Arts
• Mario & Rabbids Kingdom Battle, Ubisoft
• Super Mario Odyssey, Nintendo
Best PC Game
• Assassin's Creed Origins, Ubisoft
• Destiny 2, Activision Blizzard
• ELEX, THQ Nordic
• Kingdom Come: Deliverance, Koch Media
• Total War: Warhammer II, Koch Media
Best Mobile Game
• Danger Mouse: The Danger Games, 9th Impact
• Metroid: Samus Returns, Nintendo
D. Category group: Genre
Best Role Playing Game
• Assassin's Creed Origins, Ubisoft
• Detroit: Become Human, Sony
• Kingdom Come: Deliverance, Koch Media
• Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom, Bandai Namco
• South Park: DIE REKTAKULÄRE ZERREISSPROBE, Ubisoft
Best Racing Game
• Forza Motorsport 7, Microsoft
• Need for Speed Payback, Electronic Arts
• Project CARS 2, Bandai Namco
Best Action Game
• Call of Duty: WWII, Activision Blizzard
• Destiny 2, Activision Blizzard
• Mittelerde: Schatten des Krieges, Warner Bros.
• Star Wars Battlefront 2, Electronic Arts
• Super Mario Odyssey, Nintendo
Best Simulation Game
• Ace Combat 7, Bandai Namco
• F1 2017, Koch Media
• Landwirtschafts-Simulator: Nintendo Switch, Astragon
• Life is Strange: Before the Storm, Square Enix
• Project CARS 2, Bandai Namco
Best Sports Game
• FIFA 18, Electronic Arts
• PES 2018, Konami
• Wreckfest, THQ Nordic
Best Family Game
• Anki Overdrive: Fast & Furious Edition, Anki
• LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2, Warner Bros.
• Life is Strange: Before the Storm, Square Enix
• Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom, Bandai Namco
• Super Mario Odyssey, Nintendo
Best Strategy Game
• Age of Empires: Definitive Edition, Microsoft
• Ancestors, 1C Publishing
• Mario & Rabbids Kingdom Battle, Ubisoft
• Total War: Warhammer II, Koch Media
• Tropico 6, Kalypso Media
Best Puzzle / Skill Game
• God's Trigger, Techland
Best Social / Online Game
• Destiny 2, Activision Blizzard
• Hidden Agenda, Sony
• Monster Hunter: World, Capcom
Best Casual Game
• Hidden Agenda, Sony
• Mario & Rabbids Kingdom Battle, Ubisoft
• Super Lucky's Tale, Microsoft
Best Multiplayer Game
• Ark: Survival Evolved, Koch Media
• Call of Duty: WWII, Activision Blizzard
• Destiny 2, Activision Blizzard
• Monster Hunter: World, Capcom
• Star Wars Battlefront 2, Electronic Arts
Best Virtual Reality Game
• Ace Combat 7, Bandai Namco
• Fallout 4 VR, ZeniMax
• The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR, ZeniMax
Best Hardware
• Anki Overdrive: Fast & Furious Edition, Anki
• Xbox One X, Microsoft
E. Category group: Consumer award
gamescom “Most Wanted” Consumer award
• alle nominierten Spiele/Produkte (außer Nominierte Best Add-on/DLC und Nominierte Best Booth)
F. Category group: Indie award
gamescom Indie award
• AER: Memories of Old, Daedalic Entertainment
• Deep Sky Derelicts, 1C Publishing
• Double Kick Heroes, Headbang Club
• Keyboard Sports, Triband
• Past Cure, Phantom 8 Studio
Die Preisverleihung wird am Donnerstag, den 24. August, um 17:00 Uhr auf der social media stage (Halle 10.1, Stand F-070) stattfinden. Für den "Most Wanted Consumer award" kann noch bis zum 24. August um 14:00 Uhr über die offizielle gamescom-App abgestimmt werden.
