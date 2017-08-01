gamescom 2017: Die Gewinner des gamescom award sind gekürt - Star des Abends ist Mario Odyssey - 4Players.de

Die Gewinner des gamescom award 2017 stehen fest: Den begehrten "Best of gamescom award" konnte sich in diesem Jahr Super Mario Odyssey sichern. Der Switch-Titel von Nintendo erhielt auch die Auszeichnung "Best Family Game" und "Best Action Game" sowie den "gamescom 'Most Wanted' Consumer award". Weitere Awards gingen an Assassin's Creed Origins als bestes PS4-Spiel, Mittelerde: Schatten des Krieges als bestes Xbox-One-Spiel sowie an Kingdom Come: Deliverance als bestes PC-Spiel. Hier alle Preisträger im Überblick:
Best of gamescom award
• Super Mario Odyssey, Nintendo
gamescom award for best add-on/DLC
• Battlefield 1: In the Name of the Tsar, Electronic Arts
gamescom award for best booth
• Electronic Arts gamescom Booth 2017, Electronic Arts
Best Console Game Sony PlayStation 4
• Assassin's Creed Origins, Ubisoft
Best Console Game Microsoft Xbox One
• Mittelerde: Schatten des Krieges, Warner Bros.
Best Console Game Nintendo Switch
• Super Mario Odyssey, Nintendo
Best PC Game
• Kingdom Come: Deliverance, Koch Media
Best Mobile Game
• Metroid: Samus Returns, Nintendo
Best Role Playing Game
• Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom, Bandai Namco
Best Racing Game
• Forza Motorsport 7, Microsoft
Best Action Game
• Super Mario Odyssey, Nintendo
Best Simulation Game
• Project CARS 2, Bandai Namco
Best Sports Game
• PES 2018, Konami
Best Family Game
• Super Mario Odyssey, Nintendo
Best Strategy Game
• Mario & Rabbids Kingdom Battle, Ubisoft
Best Puzzle / Skill Game
• God's Trigger, Techland
Best Social / Online Game
• Destiny 2, Activision Blizzard
Best Casual Game
• Hidden Agenda, Sony
Best Multiplayer Game
• Destiny 2, Activision Blizzard
Best Virtual Reality Game
• Fallout 4 VR, ZeniMax
Best Hardware
• Xbox One X, Microsoft
gamescom 'Most Wanted' Consumer award
• Super Mario Odyssey, Nintendo
gamescom Indie award
• Double Kick Heroes, Headbang Club
von Jens Bischoff,