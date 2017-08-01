gamescom 2017: Die Gewinner des gamescom award sind gekürt: Star des Abends ist Mario Odyssey - 4Players.de

schrieb am 24.08.2017 um 21:50 Uhr

sabienchen hat geschrieben: ? Gestern 19:07 also wenn man "Zelda" als Action ADventure bezeichnet beschwert sich doch auch keiner.. also wenn man "Zelda" als Action ADventure bezeichnet beschwert sich doch auch keiner..

@Topic:Hauptsache mehr Gewinner, die dann mit einer Auszeichnung mehr werben können.Historisch gesehen.... Action aufgrund der Kämpfe und Adventure aufgrund....der Rätsel.Point and Click Adventure sind "Punkt und Klick Abenteuer", wobei "Adventure" in dem Genre für Rätsel steht. Historisch waren die Text-Adventure "Abenteuer"-Spiele, bei denen man sich mit Lesen und Schreiben "durchrätseln" musste, um sie zu bestehen. Daraus sind dann später mit grafischer Oberfläche jene Point and Click Adventure entstanden. Und der Begriff Adventure war mit Rätsel verbunden.