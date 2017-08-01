gamescom 2017: Die Gewinner des gamescom award sind gekürt: Star des Abends ist Mario Odyssey - 4Players.de

gamescom 2017
Messen
Entwickler: Koelnmesse & BIU
Publisher: Koelnmesse & BIU
gamescom 2017: Die Gewinner des gamescom award sind gekürt - Star des Abends ist Mario Odyssey

Die Gewinner des gamescom award 2017 stehen fest: Den begehrten "Best of gamescom award" konnte sich in diesem Jahr Super Mario Odyssey sichern. Der Switch-Titel von Nintendo erhielt auch die Auszeichnung "Best Family Game" und "Best Action Game" sowie den "gamescom 'Most Wanted' Consumer award". Weitere Awards gingen an Assassin's Creed Origins als bestes PS4-Spiel, Mittelerde: Schatten des Krieges als bestes Xbox-One-Spiel sowie an Kingdom Come: Deliverance als bestes PC-Spiel. Hier alle Preisträger im Überblick:

Best of gamescom award
• Super Mario Odyssey, Nintendo

gamescom award for best add-on/DLC
• Battlefield 1: In the Name of the Tsar, Electronic Arts

gamescom award for best booth
• Electronic Arts gamescom Booth 2017, Electronic Arts

Best Console Game Sony PlayStation 4
• Assassin's Creed Origins, Ubisoft

Best Console Game Microsoft Xbox One
• Mittelerde: Schatten des Krieges, Warner Bros.

Best Console Game Nintendo Switch
• Super Mario Odyssey, Nintendo

Best PC Game
• Kingdom Come: Deliverance, Koch Media

Best Mobile Game
• Metroid: Samus Returns, Nintendo

Best Role Playing Game
• Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom, Bandai Namco

Best Racing Game
• Forza Motorsport 7, Microsoft

Best Action Game
• Super Mario Odyssey, Nintendo

Best Simulation Game
• Project CARS 2, Bandai Namco

Best Sports Game
• PES 2018, Konami

Best Family Game
• Super Mario Odyssey, Nintendo

Best Strategy Game
• Mario & Rabbids Kingdom Battle, Ubisoft

Best Puzzle / Skill Game
• God's Trigger, Techland

Best Social / Online Game
• Destiny 2, Activision Blizzard

Best Casual Game
• Hidden Agenda, Sony

Best Multiplayer Game
• Destiny 2, Activision Blizzard

Best Virtual Reality Game
• Fallout 4 VR, ZeniMax

Best Hardware
• Xbox One X, Microsoft

gamescom 'Most Wanted' Consumer award
• Super Mario Odyssey, Nintendo

gamescom Indie award
• Double Kick Heroes, Headbang Club

Kommentare

Todesglubsch schrieb am
greenelve hat geschrieben: ?
Gestern 22:02

ps: Und mit dem Hintergedanken des Frustes, in den alten Lucas Arts Ablegern pixelgenaue "Punkte" zu zeigen, deuten
Die Lucas Arts-Adventures waren da doch relativ fair?
Kannte da schlimmeres...
Und nur für die Akten: Ja, Zelda ist ein Action-Adventure und kein Rollenspiel. Und nein, auch kein JRPG :D
greenelve schrieb am
Seppel21 hat geschrieben: ?
Gestern 21:55
 to point = zeigen (auf etwas, jemanden), deuten
Für den Ursprung von Abenteuer, die man in den Textabenteuern erlebte, eine wortwörtliche Übersetzung, um die Übernahme des Wortes zu verdeutlichen. ^^x
Ansonsten stimmt die Korrektur. :winkhi:

ps: Und mit dem Hintergedanken des Frustes, in den alten Lucas Arts Ablegern pixelgenaue "Punkte" zu zeigen, deuten
Seppel21 schrieb am
greenelve hat geschrieben: ?
Gestern 21:50
 Point and Click Adventure sind "Punkt und Klick Abenteuer",
to point = zeigen (auf etwas, jemanden), deuten
greenelve schrieb am
@Topic:
Hauptsache mehr Gewinner, die dann mit einer Auszeichnung mehr werben können.
sabienchen hat geschrieben: ?
Gestern 19:07
 also wenn man "Zelda" als Action ADventure bezeichnet beschwert sich doch auch keiner..
Historisch gesehen.... Action aufgrund der Kämpfe und Adventure aufgrund....der Rätsel.
Point and Click Adventure sind "Punkt und Klick Abenteuer", wobei "Adventure" in dem Genre für Rätsel steht. Historisch waren die Text-Adventure "Abenteuer"-Spiele, bei denen man sich mit Lesen und Schreiben "durchrätseln" musste, um sie zu bestehen. Daraus sind dann später mit grafischer Oberfläche jene Point and Click Adventure entstanden. Und der Begriff Adventure war mit Rätsel verbunden.
greenelve schrieb am
:| Doppelpost :|
Erst gucken, dann zitieren, dann selber schreiben... oder so ähnlich....
schrieb am

