Fire Emblem: Three Houses: Erscheint erst im Juni - 4Players.de

Im Frühjahr 2019 wird bekanntlich mit Fire Emblem: Three Houses ein neuer Titel der rundenbasierten Taktik-Rollenspielserie für Nintendo Switch erscheinen. Im heutigen Direct-Stream hat Nintendo nun verraten, dass man "noch ein Weilchen brauche", um das Spiel fertigzustellen. Konkret soll es am 26. Juni soweit sein, so Nintendo im Stream.
"The Black Eagles. The Blue Lions. The Golden Deer. Three noble houses that are part of the Officer’s Academy, an elite facility that trains students in the ways of weapons, magic and special skills. As a professor, the player must choose one of these houses to lead its students in grid-based battles with life-or-death stakes. Each house is comprised of many different students to meet and train, each with her or his own personality and skills. These students can interact with each other at the academy, strengthening their bonds and supporting each other on the battlefield. The Fire Emblem: Three Houses standalone game and the Fire Emblem: Three Houses – Seasons of Warfare Edition both launch exclusively for Nintendo Switch on July 26."
Letztes aktuelles Video: E3 2018 Trailer