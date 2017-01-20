Werewolf: The Apocalypse - The Official Video Game: Werwolf-Rollenspiel auf Basis von "World of Darkness" in Entwicklung - 4Players.de

von Marcel Kleffmann,
Werewolf: The Apocalypse - The Official Video Game - Werwolf-Rollenspiel auf Basis von "World of Darkness" in Entwicklung
Focus Home Interactive hat eine Partnerschaft mit White Wolf Publishing (Vampire The Masquerade, Werewolf, Mage Ascension) geschlossen. Das Studio Cyanide (Styx: Master of Shadows, Blood Bowl) soll ein "offizielles" Videospiel zu Werewolf: The Apocalypse (World of Darkness) entwickeln. Das Rollenspiel, in dem man in die Rolle eines Werwolfs schlüpfen darf, soll für PC und Konsolen erscheinen. Weitere Details wurden nicht verraten. Cyanide arbeitet derzeit auch an Call of Cthulhu - The Official Video Game.
"The World of Darkness has always attracted creatives with a strong passion for telling dark and immersive stories. So to work closely with the great talent at Focus Home and Cyanide exploring the savage Werewolves of this universe is an absolutely fantastic experience for us at White Wolf and we are more than excited to see this great and highly relevant IP realized in a video game", sagt Tobias Sjögren, CEO vpm White Wolf.
"We are pleased to partner with White Wolf to bring Werewolf: The Apocalypse to life in a video game for consoles and PC. We are excited to work on the World of Darkness universe, as this is formidable playground to tell the players a great story. We are also happy to partner with Cyanide Studio in this adventure - they are behind the original wish to adapt this universe, and we are faithful in their ability to create a game that will please both fans of World of Darkness and newcomers", meint Cédric Lagarrigue, Präsident von Focus Home Interactive.
