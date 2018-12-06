The Banner Saga 3: Spielmodus Eternal Arena geht kurz vorm Release in die Beta - 4Players.de

Die PC-Version von Stoic Studios Rollenspiel The Banner Saga 3 ist mit seinem neuen Spielmodus Eternal Arena in die Beta-Phase gegangen. Finaler Release ist laut Pressemitteilung am 12. Dezember. Bei dem Spielmodus handelt es sich um ein Stretch-Goal der Crowdfunding-Kampagne, das bei 400.000 Dollar erreicht wurde:



"Take up your axe and enter the Eternal Arena to quick-play new, unique challenges! Customize your own maps, rules and enemies to create unique tests of skill. Become the stuff of legends by conquering the weekly tournament and competing against the world for the highest score!





Weekly Challenge: A weekly tournament with a global leaderboard.*

Arena Mode: Design your own battles, pick the enemies, and change the rules in this spellbinding sandbox mode.

Play with all the characters, enemies, and battleboards from the entire Banner Saga Trilogy and refine your party tactics." Features:

Letztes aktuelles Video: Video-Test