Xbox One X: Über 100 Titel "Enhanced" auf der Premium-Variante der Xbox One - 4Players.de

Mit der am 7. November dieses Jahres erscheinenden Xbox One X werden zahlreiche Titel in einer für die Premium-Variante der Konsole optimierten Fassung zur Verfügung stehen. Darunter sind aber nicht nur in Entwicklung befindliche Titel wie Anthem, sondern auch einige "ältere" Spiele. Nachfolgend findet ihr die aktuelle Liste an Xbox-One-Spielen (alphabetisch sortiert), die in einer für X optimierten Version zu haben sein werden.
A Plague Tale: Innocence
Anthem
ARK: Survival Evolved (Game Preview)
Ashen
Assassin’s Creed Origins
ASTRONEER (Game Preview)
Battlerite
Below
Black Desert
Brawlout
Chess Ultra
CODE VEIN
Conan Exiles
Crackdown 3
Danger Zone
Dark and Light
Darksiders III
Dead Rising 4
Deep Rock Galactic
Diablo III: Reaper of Souls – Ultimate Evil Edition
Dishonored 2
Dishonored: Death of the Outsider
Disneyland Adventures
Dovetail Games Euro Fishing
DRAGON BALL Fighter Z
Dynasty Warriors 9
EA SPORTS FIFA 18
Elex
Elite: Dangerous
EVERSPACE
F1 2017
Fable Fortune
Fallout 4
Farming Simulator 17
Final Fantasy XV
Firewatch
For Honor
Forza Horizon 3
Forza Motorsport 7
Gears of War 4
Gravel
Halo 5: Guardians
Halo Wars 2
Hand of Fate 2
Hello Neighbor
HITMAN
Homefront: The Revolution
Injustice 2
Jurassic Park
Killer Instinct
Killing Floor 2
Kingdom Come: Deliverance
Life is Strange: Before the Storm
Madden NFL 18
Mafia III
Mantis Burn Racing
METAL GEAR SURVIVE
Metro: Exodus
Middle-earth: Shadow of War
Minecraft: Xbox One Edition
Minion Masters
Monster Hunter: World
NBA 2K18
Need for Speed Payback
Ooblets
Ori and the Will of the Wisp
Outcast – Second Contact
Outlast 2
Paladins
Path of Exile
Pixar Rush
PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds
Portal Knights
Pro Evolution Soccer 2018
Project Cars 2
Quantum Break
Raiders of the Broken Planet
Railway Empire
Real Farm Simulator 2017
ReCore
Resident Evil 7 biohazard
RiME
ROBLOX
Robocraft Infinity
Rocket League
Sea of Thieves
Slime Rancher
SMITE
Sonic Forces
Star Wars II Battlefront
State of Decay 2
STEEP
Strange Brigade
Super Lucky’s Tale
SUPERHOT
Surviving Mars
Tennis World Tour
The Artful Escape
The Crew 2
The Darwin Project
The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
The Last Night
The Long Dark
The Surge
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
Titanfall 2
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands
Tom Clancy’s The Division
Train Sim World
TT Isle of Man – Ride on the Edge
Warframe
Warhammer: End Times – Vermintide
We Happy Few
Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
World of Tanks
WRC 7 FIA World Rally Championship
Zoo Tycoon
von Mathias Oertel,