Xbox One X: Über 100 Titel "Enhanced" auf der Premium-Variante der Xbox One - 4Players.de

Mit der am 7. November dieses Jahres erscheinenden Xbox One X werden zahlreiche Titel in einer für die Premium-Variante der Konsole optimierten Fassung zur Verfügung stehen. Darunter sind aber nicht nur in Entwicklung befindliche Titel wie Anthem, sondern auch einige "ältere" Spiele. Nachfolgend findet ihr die aktuelle Liste an Xbox-One-Spielen (alphabetisch sortiert), die in einer für X optimierten Version zu haben sein werden.A Plague Tale: InnocenceAnthemARK: Survival Evolved (Game Preview)AshenAssassin’s Creed OriginsASTRONEER (Game Preview)BattleriteBelowBlack DesertBrawloutChess UltraCODE VEINConan ExilesCrackdown 3Danger ZoneDark and LightDarksiders IIIDead Rising 4Deep Rock GalacticDiablo III: Reaper of Souls – Ultimate Evil EditionDishonored 2Dishonored: Death of the OutsiderDisneyland AdventuresDovetail Games Euro FishingDRAGON BALL Fighter ZDynasty Warriors 9EA SPORTS FIFA 18ElexElite: DangerousEVERSPACEF1 2017Fable FortuneFallout 4Farming Simulator 17Final Fantasy XVFirewatchFor HonorForza Horizon 3Forza Motorsport 7Gears of War 4GravelHalo 5: GuardiansHalo Wars 2Hand of Fate 2Hello NeighborHITMANHomefront: The RevolutionInjustice 2Jurassic ParkKiller InstinctKilling Floor 2Kingdom Come: DeliveranceLife is Strange: Before the StormMadden NFL 18Mafia IIIMantis Burn RacingMETAL GEAR SURVIVEMetro: ExodusMiddle-earth: Shadow of WarMinecraft: Xbox One EditionMinion MastersMonster Hunter: WorldNBA 2K18Need for Speed PaybackOobletsOri and the Will of the WispOutcast – Second ContactOutlast 2PaladinsPath of ExilePixar RushPlayerUnknown’s BattlegroundsPortal KnightsPro Evolution Soccer 2018Project Cars 2Quantum BreakRaiders of the Broken PlanetRailway EmpireReal Farm Simulator 2017ReCoreResident Evil 7 biohazardRiMEROBLOXRobocraft InfinityRocket LeagueSea of ThievesSlime RancherSMITESonic ForcesStar Wars II BattlefrontState of Decay 2STEEPStrange BrigadeSuper Lucky’s TaleSUPERHOTSurviving MarsTennis World TourThe Artful EscapeThe Crew 2The Darwin ProjectThe Elder Scrolls Online: MorrowindThe Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special EditionThe Last NightThe Long DarkThe SurgeThe Witcher 3: Wild HuntTitanfall 2Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon WildlandsTom Clancy’s The DivisionTrain Sim WorldTT Isle of Man – Ride on the EdgeWarframeWarhammer: End Times – VermintideWe Happy FewWolfenstein II: The New ColossusWorld of TanksWRC 7 FIA World Rally ChampionshipZoo Tycoon