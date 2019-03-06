Eternity: The Last Unicorn: Das letzte Einhorn galoppiert auf PS4 und PC - 4Players.de

Letztes aktuelles Video: Launch Trailer PC PS4
von Jens Bischoff,
Eternity: The Last Unicorn - Das letzte Einhorn galoppiert auf PS4 und PC
Die Void Studios und 1C Entertainment haben das von Sagen der nordischen Mythologie inspirierte Action-Rollenspiel Eternity: The Last Unicorn am 5. März 2019 für PlayStation 4 (PlayStation Store) und PC (Steam) veröffentlicht. Auf Valves Dowwload-Portal wird noch bis zum 12. März ein Rabatt von 25 Prozent auf den Verkaufspreis gewährt (14,99 Euro statt 19,99 Euro). Die Xbox-One-Fassung soll im Lauf des Jahres folgen. Hier eine Kostprobe:
