Eternity: The Last Unicorn: Das letzte Einhorn galoppiert auf PS4 und PC - 4Players.de

Eternity: The Last Unicorn
Action-Rollenspiel
Entwickler:
Publisher: 1C Entertainment
Release:
05.03.2019
05.03.2019
2019
Eternity: The Last Unicorn
Eternity: The Last Unicorn - Das letzte Einhorn galoppiert auf PS4 und PC

Die Void Studios und 1C Entertainment haben das von Sagen der nordischen Mythologie inspirierte Action-Rollenspiel Eternity: The Last Unicorn am 5. März 2019 für PlayStation 4 (PlayStation Store) und PC (Steam) veröffentlicht. Auf Valves Dowwload-Portal wird noch bis zum 12. März ein Rabatt von 25 Prozent auf den Verkaufspreis gewährt (14,99 Euro statt 19,99 Euro). Die Xbox-One-Fassung soll im Lauf des Jahres folgen. Hier eine Kostprobe:

Quelle: Void Studios / 1C Entertainment

