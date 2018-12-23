Celeste: Hat sich über 500.000 Mal verkauft; Entwickler sind überrascht und dankbar - 4Players.de

We're working on some farewell Celeste levels, which should be ready in early 2019. They're very hard. And we'll be announcing what's next for us in the new year as well. See you in 2019 :)

To add to this, the Celeste OST has sold over 6,000 copies across all platforms & streamed on Spotify over 4 million times. Ty so much for all your support, it's legitimately enabled me to launch my freelance career & continue to write rad music for you all ð https://t.co/vKAJWnjoh2