Celeste: Hat sich über 500.000 Mal verkauft; Entwickler sind überrascht und dankbar - 4Players.de

 

Celeste: Hat sich über 500.000 Mal verkauft; Entwickler sind überrascht und dankbar

Celeste
Jump&Run
Entwickler: Matt Makes Games
Publisher: Matt Makes Games
Release:
25.01.2018
25.01.2018
25.01.2018
25.01.2018
26.01.2018
 
Keine Wertung vorhanden
Test: Celeste
74
 
Keine Wertung vorhanden
 
Keine Wertung vorhanden
 
Keine Wertung vorhanden
von ,

Celeste hat sich über 500.000 Mal verkauft; Entwickler zeigen sich überrascht und dankbar

Celeste (Geschicklichkeit) von Matt Makes Games
Celeste (Geschicklichkeit) von Matt Makes Games - Bildquelle: Matt Makes Games
Celeste hat sich über 500.000 Mal verkauft, erklärte Matt Thorson von Matt Makes Games via Twitter. Er bedankte sich bei den Käufern und meinte, dass sie nie gedacht hätten, dass ihr Spiel so viele Menschen erreichen würde. Anfang 2019 sollen einige (sehr schwere) Abschiedslevels folgen. Kommendes Jahr soll außerdem das nächste Projekt des Studios angekündigt werden.


Der Soundtrack von Celeste hat sich übrigens 6.000 Mal verkauft und wurde über vier Millionen Mal auf Spotify angehört, ergänzte die Komponistin.




Letztes aktuelles Video: Launch-Trailer PS4


Quelle: Matt Makes Games
Celeste
ab 19,99 bei

Kommentare

Astorek86 schrieb am
Definitiv verdient. Das Spiel hat ein superbes Leveldesign, gepaart mit einer der präzisesten Steuerungen, die ich in einem Jump'n Run gespielt habe. Der Soundtrack hat auch z.T. wunderbare Melodien; das Storytelling ist hier auch verdammt gut gelungen.
Der Soundtrack kann online kostenlos auf der Bandcamp-Seite gehört werden.
Wer Jump'n Runs mag, kriegt mit Celeste definitiv eins der besten Vertreter seiner Art. Japp, ich mag das Spiel^^.
