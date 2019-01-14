Celeste: Ein paar Infos zum kommenden DLC - 4Players.de

Kleiner Wermutstropfen: Thorson stellt bereits in Aussicht, dass er es biis zum Jubiläum am 25. Januar leider nicht mehr schaffen wird, den DLC fertigzustellen. Ein konkretes Releasedatum nennt er noch nicht.
Some Celeste DLC Chapter details:— Matt Thorson ð (@MattThorson) 12. Januar 2019
-It won't be ready for the anniversary on Jan 25th, sorry!
-It's all one continuous chapter, no B-Side
-It's after the current hardest levels in difficulty
-No strawberries
-There are some new items/mechanics
-Free on all platforms
