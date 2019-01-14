Celeste: Ein paar Infos zum kommenden DLC - 4Players.de

 

Celeste
Jump&Run
Entwickler: Matt Makes Games
Publisher: Matt Makes Games
Release:
25.01.2018
25.01.2018
25.01.2018
25.01.2018
26.01.2018
 
Test: Celeste
74

“Schöne Ansätze, übertriebener Schwierigkeitsgrad: Ein Meer aus Fallen und Stacheln raubt oft den Spaß an gelungenen Mechaniken und der toll inszenierten Geschichte.”

 
Nachrichten

von ,

Celeste: Ein paar Infos zum kommenden DLC

Celeste (Geschicklichkeit) von Matt Makes Games
Celeste (Geschicklichkeit) von Matt Makes Games - Bildquelle: Matt Makes Games
Über Twitter hat Matt Thorson bzw. Matt Makes Games ein paar Informationen zur kommenden Erweiterung von Celeste preisgegeben. Demnach handelt es sich bei dem DLC um ein durchgängiges Kapitel, auf das man offenbar erst Zugriff bekommt, wenn man einige der schwierigsten Abschnitte des Spiels gemeistert hat. Darüber hinaus gibt es zwar keine Erdbeeren, dafür aber zahlreiche neue Gegenstände und Mechaniken. Zudem soll die Erweiterung auf allen Plattformen kostenlos angeboten werden.

Kleiner Wermutstropfen: Thorson stellt bereits in Aussicht, dass er es biis zum Jubiläum am 25. Januar leider nicht mehr schaffen wird, den DLC fertigzustellen. Ein konkretes Releasedatum nennt er noch nicht.

   



Letztes aktuelles Video: Launch-Trailer PS4


Quelle: Twitter
Celeste
