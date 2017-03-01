From Other Suns: Mischung aus Raumschiff-Sim und Action-Adventure für Oculus Touch angekündigt - 4Players.de

Na das sieht doch tatsächlich mal interessant aus.
von Jan Wöbbeking,
From Other Suns: Mischung aus Raumschiff-Sim und Action-Adventure für Oculus Touch angekündigt
Es sieht ganz danach aus, als würde Star Trek: Bridge Crew bald in seinem Genre der Weltraum-Simulationen für VR Gesellschaft bekommen. Gunfire Games arbeitet an From Other Suns, einem Action-Adventure im Weltraum für Oculus Rift und den Touch-Controller, in dem man auf seiner Weltraumreise zur Rettung der Menschheit nicht nur Kämpfe bestreitet, sondern auch sein Schiff und die Crew verwaltet. Die Reise startet laut Pressemitteilung im Herbst 2017:
"Your own ship. A crew. Steady work. Things were going well until the Collapse. Now you and half of humanity are trapped on the far side of the wormhole with ruthless pirates, scheming corporations, and worse—new threats from outside known space. There’s danger at every jump on this side of the wormhole. You and up to two of your friends will tour the sector, upgrading your ship, stockpiling weapons, and fighting for your lives. And when you all die, you’ll discover new challenges in your next playthrough. Fight and try to save humanity, or just joyride through the galaxy until its extinction. Your call."
Letztes aktuelles Video: Ankuendigungs-Trailer
