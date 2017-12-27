Destiny 2
Science Fiction-Shooter
Entwickler: Bungie
Release:
24.10.2017
06.09.2017
06.09.2017
Test: Destiny 2
83
Test: Destiny 2
82
Test: Destiny 2
82
Destiny 2
Ab 34.89
    Destiny 2: Viele Spieler fordern Entfernung oder Boykott des Echtgeld-Shops "Eververse"

    Destiny 2 (Shooter) von Activision Blizzard
    Destiny 2 (Shooter) von Activision Blizzard - Bildquelle: Activision Blizzard
    Seit einigen Tagen tobt im Destiny-2-Forum bei Bungie ein Sturm der Entrüstung. Viele Spieler äußern vehement Kritik am Eververse, dem optionalen Echtgeld-Shop im Spiel. Die Entfernung des Shops (#RemoveEververse) oder ein Boykott werden gefordert.

    Im Eververse werden nicht nur kosmetische Gegenstände verkauft, auch normale Ausrüstungsgegenstände können dort gegen Echtgeld erworben werden. Der jüngste Auslöser für den "Shitstorm" war aber das Winter-Ereignis "Der Anbruch", da viele interessante Gegenstände im Eververse für so viel "Ingame-Geld" (Währungen: Silber und Glanzstaub) angeboten werden, dass es ohne Echtgeld-Einsatz nicht möglich sei, diese Gegenstände zu bekommen. Darüber hinaus gibt es eine Beschränkung, die dafür sorgt, dass man nicht alle Event-Items/Belohungen erhalten kann: "There is no way to continue to grind out the seasonal cosmetics once you've reached the cap, forcing players that weren't lucky enough to get what they wanted to have to pay", heißt es bei PlayStationLifeStyle.

    Viele Spieler haben den Eindruck, dass das Winter-Event ausschließlich zur Ankurblung des Ingame-Shops dienen würde. In vielen Beiträgen kommt zum Ausdruck, dass Activision Blizzard und Bungie schon genug durch die Vollversion und die Erweiterungen verdienen würden. Ein Pay-to-Win-Echtgeld-Shop sei unnötig und unerwünscht. Auch Vergleiche zu Star Wars Battlefront 2 und den Pay-to-Win-Elementen werden gezogen.

    PlayStationLifeStyle schreibt weiter zur Beutethematik: "The Dawning also points to a major issue with Destiny 2, where some of the most desired items are trapped behind the loot box system, instead of embedded into the game's rewards. Instead of incentivizing people to play high-level endgame content and earn desirable items as proof of their accomplishments, the nice items are only proof of getting lucky or forking out money. Destiny 2 has an endgame problem, and it’s because the coveted rewards have been shifted to a monetized pool."

    Bungie hat sich hierzu bisher nicht geäußert. Lediglich Christopher Barrett (Game Director) kündigte via Twitter an, dass sie das Feedback der Nutzer hören würden.


    Quelle: MP1st, PlayStationLifeStyle
    Destiny 2
    Eisenherz schrieb am
    Ach Bungie, was ist nur aus dir geworden? Mit "The Taken King" war man auf dem Weg der Besserung, aber schon kurz nach Release von D2 produziert man einen Scheißesturm nach dem anderen. Eine Legende zerlegt sich immer weiter selbst. Irgendwie traurig ...
    Klusi schrieb am
    Selbst schuld, wenn man sich nach dem Vorgänger das Spiel gekauft hat und sich über diese Abzocke wundert. :roll:
    Der Spieler mit dem Goldfischgedächtnis bekommt, was er verdient. :Blauesauge:
    Kajetan schrieb am
    Wigggenz hat geschrieben: ?
    Heute 14:44
     Wenn der Shop tatsächlich entfernt werden sollte kann man gratulieren. Wird aber nicht passieren, da so ein bisl Gemaule niemanden interessiert. Die Einnahmen sind bereits erzielt.
    Ich bin es mittlerweile auch leid ständig von irgendwelchen Protesten zu lesen, während absolut Null Taten folgen. Taten bedeutet in diesem Fall das Produkt nicht kaufen.
    Wer Produkte in Kenntnis oder fahrlässiger Unkenntnis von "Features" die er/sie ablehnt kauft, unterstützt eben diese Features und macht sich einigermaßen lächerlich, wenn er plötzlich gegen jene Features, die er vorher durch sein Handeln noch unterstützt hat, protestiert.
    In dem Du den idealen, bestinfomierten Kunden postulierst und alle, die diesem Ideal nicht entsprechen, das Recht absprichst sich zu beschweren, sagst Du nichts anderes als: Wer kauft, hat die Fresse zu halten! Dass es aber auch Leute gibt, die vielleicht erst NACH einem Kauf merken, was sie da für einem Dreck aufgesessen sind, blendest Du in einer Elfenbeinturmperspektive einfach aus. Dürfen die sich nicht beschweren?
    Merkst Du nicht, dass Du Activision einen Freibrief erteilst weiterhin so einen Kack abzuziehen? Haben Kunden etwa keine Rechte, sondern nur die Pflicht die Fresse zu halten? Hast auch Du immer noch nicht gemerkt, dass erst lautstarkes Rumkrakelen Dinge in Bewegung setzt und nicht passiv-stillschweigendes Achselzucken?
    Todesglubsch schrieb am
    War nur ne Frage der Zeit, bis sich der wütende Shitstorm an Battlefront sattgesehen hat und sich stärker auf Destiny stürzt.
    Das einzige was mich wundert ist, dass das nicht schon früher geschehen ist. UND, dass Activision die Eier besaß, ihr Echtgeldshop-Weihnachtsevents trotz der aktuell tobenden Shitstürme trotzdem durchzuziehen.
    Freu mich schon wenn der saure Shitstorm sich durch den Fan-Shield von Blizzard gefressen hat und auch dort aufschlägt. Denn sind wir doch ehrlich: Die meisten haben das lustige Echtgeld-Auktionshaus aus dem Release-D3 doch schon wieder vergessen :D
    Runebasher schrieb am
    Man sollte Warnhinweise auf den Spielen anbringen :mrgreen:
