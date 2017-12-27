Im Eververse werden nicht nur kosmetische Gegenstände verkauft, auch normale Ausrüstungsgegenstände können dort gegen Echtgeld erworben werden. Der jüngste Auslöser für den "Shitstorm" war aber das Winter-Ereignis "Der Anbruch", da viele interessante Gegenstände im Eververse für so viel "Ingame-Geld" (Währungen: Silber und Glanzstaub) angeboten werden, dass es ohne Echtgeld-Einsatz nicht möglich sei, diese Gegenstände zu bekommen. Darüber hinaus gibt es eine Beschränkung, die dafür sorgt, dass man nicht alle Event-Items/Belohungen erhalten kann: "There is no way to continue to grind out the seasonal cosmetics once you've reached the cap, forcing players that weren't lucky enough to get what they wanted to have to pay", heißt es bei PlayStationLifeStyle.
Viele Spieler haben den Eindruck, dass das Winter-Event ausschließlich zur Ankurblung des Ingame-Shops dienen würde. In vielen Beiträgen kommt zum Ausdruck, dass Activision Blizzard und Bungie schon genug durch die Vollversion und die Erweiterungen verdienen würden. Ein Pay-to-Win-Echtgeld-Shop sei unnötig und unerwünscht. Auch Vergleiche zu Star Wars Battlefront 2 und den Pay-to-Win-Elementen werden gezogen.
PlayStationLifeStyle schreibt weiter zur Beutethematik: "The Dawning also points to a major issue with Destiny 2, where some of the most desired items are trapped behind the loot box system, instead of embedded into the game's rewards. Instead of incentivizing people to play high-level endgame content and earn desirable items as proof of their accomplishments, the nice items are only proof of getting lucky or forking out money. Destiny 2 has an endgame problem, and it’s because the coveted rewards have been shifted to a monetized pool."
Bungie hat sich hierzu bisher nicht geäußert. Lediglich Christopher Barrett (Game Director) kündigte via Twitter an, dass sie das Feedback der Nutzer hören würden.
And finally, I know we say it a lot, but we hear your feedback on Eververse. We both want our players to feel respected, and to deliver great content regularly to our community. Expect lots of discussion with the dev team and an update on our path forward after the new year.— Christopher Barrett (@cgbarrett) 23. Dezember 2017
