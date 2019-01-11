Aftercharge: Asymmetrischer Team-Shooter für PC und Xbox One erschienen - 4Players.de





Chainsawesome Games haben ihren Sci-Fi-Shooter Aftercharge gestern für PC ( Steam ) und Xbox One veröffentlicht, wo er auch als Teil des Xbox Game Pass verfügbar ist. Die Umsetzung für Nintendo Switch soll in Kürze folgen. Hier eine Kostprobe:



"It's time to CHARGE into battle! Chainsawesome Games’ neon-lit multiplayer shooter Aftercharge, which features full cross-platform support, is now available for Windows PC via Steam and Xbox One through Xbox Live for $19.99 — and additionally available through Xbox Game Pass! Aftercharge is one of the most ELECTRIFYING and unique shooters you'll play this year, featuring SHOCKINGLY fun and strategic 3v3 asymmetrical battles between invincible security enforcers and invisible worker droids. WATT are you waiting for?! Go go go!"