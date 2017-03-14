Tale of Ronin: Samurai-Rollenspiel konzentriert sich auf die "menschlichen Aspekte" der auf Ehre bedachten Krieger - 4Players.de

von Jan Wöbbeking,
Tale of Ronin: Samurai-Rollenspiel konzentriert sich auf die "menschlichen Aspekte" der auf Ehre bedachten Krieger
Entwickler Dead Mage will die menschlichen Aspekte hinter dem Leben der Samurai mit einem Rollenspiel beleuchten: Tale of Ronin soll an einem noch unbekannten Termin für PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows, Mac und Linux erscheinen. Mit dem Spiel will das Team laut der offiziellen Website seinem "extremem Interesse an der Samurai-Kultur" nachgehen. Der Spieler schlüpft in die Rolle von Ronin, der die Konsequenzen seiner Entscheidungen in einer "dynamischen Welt voller Aufruhr" überleben muss. Es geht um "Kameradschaft und Betrug, um Krieg und Frieden und vor allem um Ehre":
"Features:
- A dynamic world to explore and create your own story as a free Ronin.
- Focus on the human side of the Samurai and the role of their personal emotions in their adventures and combat.
- Simultaneous turn-based combat system that includes the details of Katana swordsmanship.
- Sekai System, you die, the world lives: play the story of a new Ronin in the same world after each death.
- Unique traditional Sumi-e art style providing a hand painted inky look and feel.
- A world setting standing on a fine line between reality and fantasy."
