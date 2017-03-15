Forged of Blood: Rundenbasiertes Fantasy-Rollenspiel mit viel Entscheidungsfreiheit startet Kickstarter-Kampagne - 4Players.de

von Jan Wöbbeking,
Forged of Blood: Rundenbasiertes Fantasy-Rollenspiel mit viel Entscheidungsfreiheit startet Kickstarter-Kampagne
Der indonesische Entwickler Critical Forge aus Jakarta will die Grauzonen moralischer Entscheidungen in den Mittelpunkt rücken: Auf Kickstarter bittet das Team um Unterstützung für sein rundenbasiertes Rollenspiel Forged of Blood, welches den Spieler aus einer isometrischen Perspektive in eine Fantasy-Welt versetzt. Man begibt sich auf die Reise, um ein verlorenes Königreich zurückzuerobern. Im Zentrum stehen auch die taktisch geprägten Kämpfe sowie das Zauber-System, welches eines der komplexesten in der Geschichte der Computerspiele werden soll. Ab einem Beitrag von 20 Dollar erhält man eine Download-Fassung des Spiels, für höhere Summen gibt es ein buntes Programm unterschiedlicher Boni. 50 Tage vor Kampagnenschluss steht der Zähler bei rund 13.000 Dollar, das Mindestziel beträgt 150.000 Dollar.
"A Fantasy World Afire: Our game introduces a morally grey hard fantasy world on the cusp of a predestined upheaval. Forged of Blood will throw you into a beautiful new world filled with both monsters and men across multiple environments in 3D; in a world that has a richly developed history.
Meaningful Choices Throughout the Game: This is a design philosophy that we’ve truly hammered into every facet of the game. Whether it be the branching narratives, the tactical combat, or the minutia of character building, every choice will have meaningful consequence.
Build Your Characters Your Way: With 9 weapons and weapon ability trees, 6 general ability trees, a vast magic crafting system, the characters under your command are yours to build from the ground up to fit any tactical need.
A True Spellcrafting System: This is the spellcrafting system of our dreams, with a staggering 3822 unique effect combinations and an incalculable number of permutations when you account for effect and global modifiers.
All Things (Tactically) Considered: Once on the battlefield, players will have to take into consideration a plethora of tactical factors. Will you have the right composition of characters to take on a particular challenge? Is the high ground worth taking or would the costs be too high? Build efficiency, positioning, and turn order all matter - will you be able to take advantage of it?
Forged of Blood is a decidedly ambitious project for a studio for our size, but we have lived up to our wildest expectations in each build we push out. We’ve committed our own money to not only start the studio, but to finish the game, but we’ve taken the project to Kickstarter to make the game even better with your help."
"A Fantasy World Afire: Our game introduces a morally grey hard fantasy world on the cusp of a predestined upheaval. Forged of Blood will throw you into a beautiful new world filled with both monsters and men across multiple environments in 3D; in a world that has a richly developed history.
Meaningful Choices Throughout the Game: This is a design philosophy that we’ve truly hammered into every facet of the game. Whether it be the branching narratives, the tactical combat, or the minutia of character building, every choice will have meaningful consequence.
Build Your Characters Your Way: With 9 weapons and weapon ability trees, 6 general ability trees, a vast magic crafting system, the characters under your command are yours to build from the ground up to fit any tactical need.
A True Spellcrafting System: This is the spellcrafting system of our dreams, with a staggering 3822 unique effect combinations and an incalculable number of permutations when you account for effect and global modifiers.
All Things (Tactically) Considered: Once on the battlefield, players will have to take into consideration a plethora of tactical factors. Will you have the right composition of characters to take on a particular challenge? Is the high ground worth taking or would the costs be too high? Build efficiency, positioning, and turn order all matter - will you be able to take advantage of it?
Forged of Blood is a decidedly ambitious project for a studio for our size, but we have lived up to our wildest expectations in each build we push out. We’ve committed our own money to not only start the studio, but to finish the game, but we’ve taken the project to Kickstarter to make the game even better with your help."