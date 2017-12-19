Für Total War: Warhammer 2
ist die Erweiterung "Rise of the Tomb Kings" angekündigt worden. Dieses Kampagnenpaket erhält keine ergänzende Story-Kampagne (basierend auf dem Feedback der Spieler), dafür aber zwei zusätzliche legendäre Anführer. Insgesamt sind also vier legendäre Anführer mit eigenen Fähigkeiten, Eigenschaften, Quest-Strängen, legendärer Ausrüstung und situationsbedingten Herausforderungen enthalten. Dabei sind Settra the Imperishable, High Queen Khalida, Grand Hierophant Khatep und Arkhan the Black (der einstige Leutnant von Nagash).
SEGA und Creative Assembly: "Ergänzend zu den bereits veröffentlichten Kampagnen (...) Eye of the Vortex und Mortal Empires bietet das Rise of the Tomb Kings-Kampagnenpaket eine neuartige Kampagnenerfahrung mit einer Vielzahl neuer, rassen-spezifischer Spielmechaniken, Siegbedingungen und jeder Menge Atmosphäre. In der Schlacht werfen die Gruftkönige Heerscharen unzähliger Skelett-Einheiten auf das Schlachtfeld, unterstützt von gewaltigen Steinkonstruktionen wie dem Gruft-Skorpion, dem Necrosphinx und dem kolossalen Hierotitan."
Screenshot - Total War: Warhammer 2 (PC)
Screenshot - Total War: Warhammer 2 (PC)
Screenshot - Total War: Warhammer 2 (PC)
Screenshot - Total War: Warhammer 2 (PC)
Über die Kampagnen-Mechaniken der "Tomb Kings" schreiben die Entwickler
: "The Tomb Kings will have access to a host of new game-changing new campaign mechanics, inspired by their lore. Players will be scouring the map for the legendary Books of Nagash as the driving central narrative of the Tomb Kings campaign. Along the way they will be able to research and uncover the mysteries of ancient Nehekharan Dynasties to further expand their armies, combine exotic trade goods and Canopic Jars - the Tomb Kings' unique resource - to craft magic items and raise fabled Legions of Legend at the Mortuary Cult, and unlock the power of their unique rites to turn the tide of conflicts with powerful abilities like shrouding their territory in deadly sandstorms. As Nehekharan warriors fall in battle, their essences flow to the realm of souls. As certain thresholds are reached, mass-healing and resurrection waves are triggered, reinvigorating the Tomb Kings' armies."
Rise of the Tomb Kings wird am 23. Januar 2018 für Total War: Warhammer 2 erscheinen.
Letztes aktuelles Video: Rise of the Tomb Kings