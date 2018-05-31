Total War: Warhammer 2: The Queen & The Crone (DLC), Alith Anar (Free-LC) und das Resurgent Update - 4Players.de

Das Update bringt zahlreiche Anpassungen und Verbesserungen für Total War: Warhammer 2 und die Mortal-Empires-Kampagne sowie viele Bugfixes und Balance-Änderungen.
So sind die Norska (DLC) fortan in Mortal Empires spielbar (alle Inhalte aus dem "Norsca Race Pack" sind verfügbar). Auch die 30 Elite-Einheiten (Regiments of Renown) sind in der Mortal-Empires-Kampagne dabei. Das vollständige Change-Log findet ihr hier.
"Finally, a host of extras have been added to switch up Warhammer 2 and Mortal Empires. These include:
- All Elven races now gain the Shrine of Khaine campaign mechanic:
- The Sword of Khaine, a powerful blade of legend, is buried beneath the Shrine of Khaine. The first Elven race to build the Shrine to the Widowmaker building at the Shrine of Khaine will gain the blade, which may be equipped to any general.
- The Sword of Khaine hugely magnifies a general’s combat prowess – but there is a cost in the campaign game for wielding the blade…
- Any faction who defeats the wielder may claim the Sword of Khaine. Thus, only Elven races may unearth it, but all races may subsequently claim and wield the sword.
- High Elves have gained two new technologies: From the Shadowlands and Strength of Avelorn
- Ungrim Ironfist now begins the Mortal Empires campaign at Karak Kadrin and gains the ability Red Ruin
- Dwarves now gain the Giant Slayers unit
- Dwarf Forging: Dwarven factions may now craft unique magic items, weapons and more using a new resource called Oathgold
- Thorgrim Grudgebearer gains the new ability Oath of Vengeance
- 10 new Landmark buildings have been added for a variety of races
- A new achievement for completing Mortal Empires as an Old World race has been added
- The Skaven Laboratory Mode now gets a hardware benchmarking feature
- Sartosa has been added to the Mortal Empires campaign
- Nagarythe has been moved to Naggaroth
Norsca Additions
- New Monster Hunt: Gargantulzan
- New Monster Hunt: Hellbeast of Seep-Gore
- New Monster Hunt: Beast of Raema
- New Monster Hunt: Mother of the Flame
- New Norsca Tech: Scavengers of the New World
- New Norsca Tech: Devastation of the Dark Elves
- New Norsca Tech: Butchering of the High Elves
- New Norsca Tech: Pillaging of the Lizardmen
- New Norsca Tech: Annihilation of the Skaven
- New Norsca Tech: Plundering of the Tomb Kings
- New Norsca Tech: Secrets of Dark Sorcery
- New Norsca Tech: Secrets of the Court
- New Norsca Tech: Secrets of the Ancients
- New Norsca Tech: Secrets of the Under-Empire
- New Norsca Tech: Secrets of the Past Dynasties
- New Confederation Dilemma
Dwarf Additions
- Moved Ungrim’s starting position to Karak Kadrin
- Added Giant Slayers Unit
- Added Dwarf Forging feature using a new resource called Oathgold
- New ability for Thorgrim: Oath of Vengeance
- New ability for Ungrim: Red Ruin
- New skill for Belegar: Gather the Old Clans
- New skill for Belegar: Rally the Holds
- New skill for Belegar: Oaths of Reclamation
- New skill for Runelords and Runesmiths: Master of the Forge
General Additions
- New High Elf Tech: From the Shadowlands
- New High Elf Tech: Strength of Avelorn
- 30th Anniversary Regiments of Renown have been added to the relevant races in Mortal Empires
- Added 10 landmark buildings for a variety of races
- New achievement for completing Mortal Empires as an old world race
- Added a benchmark to The Laboratory"
Letztes aktuelles Video: Fun With Forging