Total War: Warhammer 2: The Queen & The Crone (DLC), Alith Anar (Free-LC) und das Resurgent Update - 4Players.de

All Elven races now gain the Shrine of Khaine campaign mechanic: The Sword of Khaine, a powerful blade of legend, is buried beneath the Shrine of Khaine. The first Elven race to build the Shrine to the Widowmaker building at the Shrine of Khaine will gain the blade, which may be equipped to any general. The Sword of Khaine hugely magnifies a general’s combat prowess – but there is a cost in the campaign game for wielding the blade… Any faction who defeats the wielder may claim the Sword of Khaine. Thus, only Elven races may unearth it, but all races may subsequently claim and wield the sword.

High Elves have gained two new technologies: From the Shadowlands and Strength of Avelorn

Ungrim Ironfist now begins the Mortal Empires campaign at Karak Kadrin and gains the ability Red Ruin

Dwarves now gain the Giant Slayers unit

Dwarf Forging: Dwarven factions may now craft unique magic items, weapons and more using a new resource called Oathgold

Thorgrim Grudgebearer gains the new ability Oath of Vengeance

10 new Landmark buildings have been added for a variety of races

A new achievement for completing Mortal Empires as an Old World race has been added

The Skaven Laboratory Mode now gets a hardware benchmarking feature

Sartosa has been added to the Mortal Empires campaign

Nagarythe has been moved to Naggaroth



New Monster Hunt: Gargantulzan

New Monster Hunt: Hellbeast of Seep-Gore

New Monster Hunt: Beast of Raema

New Monster Hunt: Mother of the Flame

New Norsca Tech: Scavengers of the New World

New Norsca Tech: Devastation of the Dark Elves

New Norsca Tech: Butchering of the High Elves

New Norsca Tech: Pillaging of the Lizardmen

New Norsca Tech: Annihilation of the Skaven

New Norsca Tech: Plundering of the Tomb Kings

New Norsca Tech: Secrets of Dark Sorcery

New Norsca Tech: Secrets of the Court

New Norsca Tech: Secrets of the Ancients

New Norsca Tech: Secrets of the Under-Empire

New Norsca Tech: Secrets of the Past Dynasties

New Confederation Dilemma



New High Elf Tech: From the Shadowlands

New High Elf Tech: Strength of Avelorn

30th Anniversary Regiments of Renown have been added to the relevant races in Mortal Empires

Added 10 landmark buildings for a variety of races

New achievement for completing Mortal Empires as an old world race

Added a benchmark to The Laboratory"

