Offworld Trading Company: Jupiter's Forge: Add-on angekündigt: Endliche Ressourcen auf dem Jupitermond Io - 4Players.de

Offworld Trading Company: Jupiter's Forge - Endliche Ressourcenvorkommen auf dem Jupitermond Io

Offworld Trading Company: Jupiter's Forge (Strategie) von Stardock Entertainment
Offworld Trading Company: Jupiter's Forge (Strategie) von Stardock Entertainment - Bildquelle: Stardock Entertainment
Mohawk Games und Stardock Entertainment haben nach einigen Downloadinhalten nun die erste Erweiterung Offworld Trading Company: Jupiter's Forge angekündigt. Diesmal darf man sein ökonomisches Imperium auf dem Jupitermond Io aufbauen - und im Gegensatz zum Mars sind die Ressourcen des Vulkanmondes endlich, was den Konkurrenzkampf dort härter machen soll. Eine eigene Kampagne und neue Gebäude sind geplant. Neu sind ebenfalls zwei Fraktionen (The Penrose Collective und The Diadem Trust), die Ressource Basalt, Events (Strahlungsstürme, Schwefel-Frost, Erdrutsche und Erdbeben) und die "1000 Map Challenge" (schafft man eine Karte, wird die nächste Karte schwerer; inkl. Bestenlisten). Die Erweiterung soll im Frühjahr 2017 erhältlich sein.

"The further out into space we go, the harder survival becomes", sagt Soren Johnson (Lead Designer). "Unlike Mars, Io's resources are finite and will deplete over time, which makes the competition even more cutthroat. Players will have to adapt to an entirely different resource hierarchy than they've become used to on Mars or Ceres if they want their businesses to survive here."

Quelle: Stardock Entertainment

