Für die Early-Access-Version von Dead Cells ist das fünfte Update "The Foundry" veröffentlicht worden. Mit dem Update kommen die letzten, fehlenden Kernfeatures ins Spiel (Change-Log). So kann man mithilfe von Mutationen, die sich pro Level verändern lassen, zwischen unterschiedlichen kontextuellen Vorteilen wählen - zum Beispiel um eine bestimmte Herausforderung zu schaffen. Die Mutationen ersetzen die alten Sekundärboni. Auch "The Foundry" (die Gießerei) hat ihre Pforten geöffnet. Sie wird durch eine Bossrune aktiviert und erscheint nach jedem Bosskampf. In "The Foundry" kann man seine "Cells" in dauerhafte Verbesserungen von Gegenständen investieren. Darüber hinaus haben die Entwickler die Balance nahezu überall generalüberholt.
"First, the addition of Mutations will let you choose between several contextual advantages while scaling on your level of Strength, Tactic, or Survival. Some provide flat bonuses which don’t scale. The point is to let you customize your progression to your playstyle and to your gear. Or strategically choose a set of mutations to help you overcome a specific challenge. As the idea is to leave you room to adapt, you can re-spec between each level… if you don’t mind spending some of your hard earned coin, of course. (...) The Custom Difficulty goes hand in hand with the new Weapon Upgrade system now available. Once you’ve beaten the game for the first time, you will be able to increase the difficulty up to three times, which will allow you to continue upgrading your favorite weapons. With tougher enemies and no health fountains, the hardest difficulty should provide a decent challenge for everyone, including the most skilled players. Improving your weapons is highly advised before diving in."
Letztes aktuelles Video: Brutal Update
von Marcel Kleffmann,