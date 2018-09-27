Earthfall: Kostenloses Miliz-Update für den Koop-Shooter steht bereit - 4Players.de

Holospark und Gearbox Publishing haben das kostenlose Miliz-Update für Earthfall
auf PlayStation 4, Xbox One und PC (Steam) veröffentlicht
. Der zweite von drei geplanten Gratis-DLCs fügt dem kooperativen Online-Shooter (zum Test
) einen neuen Granatwerfer sowie Charakter-Outfits im Militärstil und Waffen-Skins in Tarnoptik hinzu:
Screenshot - Earthfall (PC)
"Das Miliz-Update ist, wie zuvor Inferno, eine Antwort auf die Wünsche unserer Fans nach zusätzlichen Features wie Granatwerfer und noch mehr Skins. Mit den kommenden Updates können die Fans weitere Features, neuen Content und Anpassungen erwarten, die das Spielerlebnis weiter verbessern", so Russell Williams, CEO von Holospark.
Im Oktober soll dann das Invasion-Update folgen, das weitere von der Community gewünschte Features, wie einen Horden-Modus und Spieler-Progression enthalten soll.
Letztes aktuelles Video: Militia Update