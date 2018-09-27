 

Earthfall: Kostenloses Miliz-Update für den Koop-Shooter steht bereit - 4Players.de

4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell. 4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell.
Earthfall
Science Fiction-Shooter
Entwickler: Holospark
Release:
13.07.2018
13.07.2018
13.07.2018
Test: Earthfall
70
 
Keine Wertung vorhanden
 
Keine Wertung vorhanden
Jetzt kaufen ab 44,99 bei

Wie findest Du das Spiel?

Spielinfo Bilder Videos

Schnäppchen-Angebote

  • Grand Theft Auto 5 - 16,82 (Gamesplanet)
  • Assassin's Creed Odyssey (Pre-Order) - 49,99 (Gamesplanet)
  • The Crew 2 - 39,99 (Gamesplanet)
  • XCOM 2 - 14,02 (Gamesplanet)
  • SanDisk Ultra 3D 2TB - 295,99 (Amazon)
  • 5 Blu-rays für 25 Euro (Amazon)
  • Doom [PlayStation 4] - 9,90 (Amazon)
  • Dead Rising 4 [Xbox One] - 14,59 (Amazon)
  • Monster Hunter World - 47,79 (Gamersgate)
  • NBA 2K19 - 39,99 (Fanatical)

Stellenmarkt Jobbörse Jobware

Nachrichten

Folge uns

       
von ,

Earthfall: Kostenloses Miliz-Update für den Koop-Shooter steht bereit

Earthfall (Shooter) von Holospark / Gearbox Publishing
Earthfall (Shooter) von Holospark / Gearbox Publishing - Bildquelle: Holospark / Gearbox Publishing
Holospark und Gearbox Publishing haben das kostenlose Miliz-Update für Earthfall auf PlayStation 4, Xbox One und PC (Steam) veröffentlicht. Der zweite von drei geplanten Gratis-DLCs fügt dem kooperativen Online-Shooter (zum Test) einen neuen Granatwerfer sowie Charakter-Outfits im Militärstil und Waffen-Skins in Tarnoptik hinzu:

Bild

Screenshot - Earthfall (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - Earthfall (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - Earthfall (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - Earthfall (PC)

"Das Miliz-Update ist, wie zuvor Inferno, eine Antwort auf die Wünsche unserer Fans nach zusätzlichen Features wie Granatwerfer und noch mehr Skins. Mit den kommenden Updates können die Fans weitere Features, neuen Content und Anpassungen  erwarten, die das Spielerlebnis weiter verbessern", so Russell Williams, CEO von Holospark.

Im Oktober soll dann das Invasion-Update folgen, das weitere von der Community gewünschte Features, wie einen Horden-Modus und Spieler-Progression enthalten soll.

Letztes aktuelles Video: Militia Update


Quelle: Holospark / Gearbox Publishing
Earthfall
ab 44,99 bei

Kommentare

Es gibt noch keine Kommentare zu diesem Thema!
schrieb am