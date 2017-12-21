Ash of Gods
Taktik-Rollenspiel
Entwickler: AurumDust
Publisher: AurumDust
Release:
kein Termin
kein Termin
kein Termin
Q4 2017
Q4 2017
Q4 2017
kein Termin
kein Termin
kein Termin

Ash of Gods: Taktik-Rollenspiel im Stil von The Banner Saga erscheint 2018

Ash of Gods (Rollenspiel) von AurumDust
Ash of Gods (Rollenspiel) von AurumDust - Bildquelle: AurumDust
Die Moskauer Entwickler von AurumDust haben einen Release-Zeitraum für ihr Taktik-Rollenspiel bekanntgegeben: Ash of Gods soll im März 2018 für den PC erscheinen. Im Rahmen der Cowdfunding-Phasen war zudem ein Release für Mac und Linux angedacht - darüber hinaus waren Umsetzungen für PlayStation 4 und Xbox One sowie Android und iOS geplant.

Der nach eigenen Angaben von The Banner Saga, Darkest Dungeon sowie japanischen Visual Novels inspirierte und mit Unity entwickelte Titel soll neben rundenbasierten Kämpfen auch Roguelike- und Kartenelemente enthalten. Auf Zufallsfaktoren wie Würfelglück soll hingegen vollständig verzichtet werden. Für die Hintergrundgeschichte des Story-Modus zeichne der russische Fantasy-Autor Sergey Malitsky verantwortlich und im Multiplayer sollen sowohl PvP- als auch PvE-Spielmodi geboten werden. Dank einschneidender Spieler-Entscheidungen verläuft laut Pressemitteilung jeder Durchgang anders.

"Along with a constantly evolving storyline, players will be treated to a fantastic visual and aural experience, featuring stunning hand-drawn characters and environments, coupled with music from Adam Skorupa, whose previous work includes The Witcher, Bulletstorm, Painkiller, and EVE Online. Ash of Gods was recently awarded ‘Best Game’ at the Game Gathering conference in Kiev, and previously was awarded ‘Best Game’ and ‘Best Art’ at White Nights Moscow 2017, as well as ‘Excellence in Music’ and ‘Excellence in Narrative’ at DevGamm Minsk 2017.


ASH OF GODS KEY FEATURES:

  • "Roguelike" Storytelling: The dialogue choices you make, journey paths you choose, and battles you fight truly affect the story and the world around you.

     

  • PvP and PvE Multiplayer Modes: Live through the story and top the global ratings with your characters in the multiplayer mode. Unlock new characters and cards and upgrade them to build your own unique strategy and tactics.

     

  • Intelligent AI Functionality: The AI constantly learns from playing against you. No single tactic or formation will win against an AI that learns your playstyle!

     

  • Scrupulously Hand-Drawn Graphicsâ: Visual stylings of the game are inspired by the work of Ralph Bakshi, old-school Disney cartoons and the Soviet animation studio “Soyuzmultfilm” of the 1960’s. Character animation in combat scenes are based on live actors’ motion capture.

     

  • New Approach to Tactical Strategy:  A mix of turn-based strategy and card RPG, where the cards determine your strategy and the characters’ classes determine your tactics on the battlefield

Ash of Gods is a âturn-based RPG featuring constantly evolving storytelling with risks that truly affect gameplay, along with an extensive online PvP mode. The game features a story based on the complexity and ambiguity of moral choice where any of the characters in game can die. Like in real life, it’s very hard to predict all the consequences of the choices you make. Momentary benefits may cost a character a life, while sacrifice will make the walkthrough of one of following episodes easier."

Kommentare

Thyrael schrieb am
LePie hat geschrieben: ?
21.12.2017 13:24
 Angeblich wüsste Stoic über dieses Projekt bescheid und habe auch nichts dagegen einzuwenden:
http://steamcommunity.com/app/691690/di ... 4328492978
Heh, klar. Ihre eigene Aussage im Discord-Channel dazu war, dass sie rechtliche Schritte geprüft haben und man wohl eh nichts machen kann bzw es sich nicht wirklich lohnt, dagegen vorzugehen.
sir.stan schrieb am
Ist der Künster der gleiche wie bei "The Banner Saga" und in der künstlerischen Ausdrucksweise limitiert? Nein!
Warum nutzt man dann kein eigenes Artdesign, die Nähe zur "Inspiration" ist für mich verwirrend und überflüssig. So wirkt es, als hätte man kein Vertrauen in das eigene Produkt.
Jondoan schrieb am
Der Trailer mutet irgendwie seltsam an. Im einen Moment stehen sich zwei gigantische Heere gegenüber, im nächsten liegen überall nur noch Leichen :ugly:
Abwarten. Artstyle wirkt wirklich sehr wie Banner Saga auf dem einen Bild, im Trailer finde ich kommt schon wieder Eigenständigkeit hervor. Solche anmietypischen Sequenzen gab es in BS nicht, oder? Kann mich jedenfalls nicht dran erinnern, ist aber schon wieder ne Weile her ... ansonsten klingt roguelike für mich toll. Bei BS hat mich irgendwie gestört, dass man einfach nur einem Pfad folgt und kaum Wiederspielwert hat. Da gab es dann gute Lösungen, mittlere Lösungen und schlechte Lösungen, aber irgendwie ist man immer am selben Punkt angelangt.
Todesglubsch schrieb am
LePie hat geschrieben: ?
21.12.2017 13:24
 Angeblich wüsste Stoic über dieses Projekt bescheid und habe auch nichts dagegen einzuwenden:
http://steamcommunity.com/app/691690/di ... 4328492978
Naja, was sollten sie auch einzuwenden haben? Geklaut haben sie ja nichts.
Auch wenn zumindest *etwas* Eigenständigkeit angebracht gewesen wären. Ich mein, Banner Saga 2 hat sich nicht mehr so tollig verkauft - und jetzt bringt man ein Spiel raus, was 1:1 aussieht wie Banner Saga und vermutlich von den meisten einfach nur als "weitere Fortsetzung" betrachtet wird. Die wird natürlich auch nicht gekauft.
schrieb am

