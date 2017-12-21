Ash of Gods: Taktik-Rollenspiel im Stil von The Banner Saga erscheint 2018

Die Moskauer Entwickler von AurumDust haben einen Release-Zeitraum für ihr Taktik-Rollenspiel bekanntgegeben: Ash of Gods soll im März 2018 für den PC erscheinen. Im Rahmen der Cowdfunding-Phasen war zudem ein Release für Mac und Linux angedacht - darüber hinaus waren Umsetzungen für PlayStation 4 und Xbox One sowie Android und iOS geplant.Der nach eigenen Angaben von The Banner Saga Darkest Dungeon sowie japanischen Visual Novels inspirierte und mit Unity entwickelte Titel soll neben rundenbasierten Kämpfen auch Roguelike- und Kartenelemente enthalten. Auf Zufallsfaktoren wie Würfelglück soll hingegen vollständig verzichtet werden. Für die Hintergrundgeschichte des Story-Modus zeichne der russische Fantasy-Autor Sergey Malitsky verantwortlich und im Multiplayer sollen sowohl PvP- als auch PvE-Spielmodi geboten werden. Dank einschneidender Spieler-Entscheidungen verläuft laut Pressemitteilung jeder Durchgang anders."Along with a constantly evolving storyline, players will be treated to a fantastic visual and aural experience, featuring stunning hand-drawn characters and environments, coupled with music from Adam Skorupa, whose previous work includes The Witcher, Bulletstorm, Painkiller, and EVE Online.was recently awarded ‘Best Game’ at the Game Gathering conference in Kiev, and previously was awarded ‘Best Game’ and ‘Best Art’ at White Nights Moscow 2017, as well as ‘Excellence in Music’ and ‘Excellence in Narrative’ at DevGamm Minsk 2017.



ASH OF GODS KEY FEATURES:

"Roguelike" Storytelling: The dialogue choices you make, journey paths you choose, and battles you fight truly affect the story and the world around you.

The dialogue choices you make, journey paths you choose, and battles you fight truly affect the story and the world around you. PvP and PvE Multiplayer Modes : Live through the story and top the global ratings with your characters in the multiplayer mode. Unlock new characters and cards and upgrade them to build your own unique strategy and tactics.

: Live through the story and top the global ratings with your characters in the multiplayer mode. Unlock new characters and cards and upgrade them to build your own unique strategy and tactics. Intelligent AI Functionality: The AI constantly learns from playing against you. No single tactic or formation will win against an AI that learns your playstyle!

The AI constantly learns from playing against you. No single tactic or formation will win against an AI that learns your playstyle! Scrupulously Hand-Drawn Graphicsâ: Visual stylings of the game are inspired by the work of Ralph Bakshi, old-school Disney cartoons and the Soviet animation studio “Soyuzmultfilm” of the 1960’s. Character animation in combat scenes are based on live actors’ motion capture.

Visual stylings of the game are inspired by the work of Ralph Bakshi, old-school Disney cartoons and the Soviet animation studio “Soyuzmultfilm” of the 1960’s. Character animation in combat scenes are based on live actors’ motion capture. New Approach to Tactical Strategy: A mix of turn-based strategy and card RPG, where the cards determine your strategy and the characters’ classes determine your tactics on the battlefield

is a âturn-based RPG featuring constantly evolving storytelling with risks that truly affect gameplay, along with an extensive online PvP mode. The game features a story based on the complexity and ambiguity of moral choice where any of the characters in game can die. Like in real life, it’s very hard to predict all the consequences of the choices you make. Momentary benefits may cost a character a life, while sacrifice will make the walkthrough of one of following episodes easier."Letztes aktuelles Video: Intro