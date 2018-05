Surviving Mars: Curiosity-Patch für PC: Neue Kuppeltypen, Kommandozentrum, Tutorial und Infoleiste - 4Players.de

Five-part Tutorial Comprehensive tutorial separated into five thematic sections, introducing the core gameplay concepts in the different stages of Surviving Mars.

New Domes Curiosity introduces five new Dome types. These are entirely new models with new shapes, functionality and costs. With one exception, they do not require new techs to be researched. The smallest domes do not allow Spire construction

Infobar – Provides general overview of all the resources of the colony, including research progress

Command Center The Command Center is a handy new UI toolset that provides historical data for the colony and the ability to inspect and manage multiple buildings, colonists or vehicles without selecting them individually. It has been developed as part of our effort to reduce the micromanagement and to provide a more informative overview interface for certain gameplay aspects. The Command Center currently offers five different tools: Graphs, Buildings, Domes, Colonists, and Transportation.



New Game Rule: "Endless Supply" the first Universal Depot you place will automatically fill with resources each Sol.

Removed "Request maintenance" button and related functionality

Vehicle pin icons now indicate battery level

Added "Home dome" to colonists infopanel

Updated Mouse pointer/cursor texts for Rovers, drones, and colonists

Added rollover about colonists to Resource Overview

Added stored food in service buildings to Resource Overview

Added ticks to completed mysteries in pre-game menu

Clicking on the HUD pause button toggles between pause and last used game speed

More detailed cursor messages when trying (and failing) to place passages and ramps

Fix for "Reassign all" button to no longer reassign uncontrollable drones (dead, disabled, embarked, rogue)

Added new photo mode filter, "Orton" dreamy and saturated

Added frame rate cap in options

Fix for reborn colonists (Project Phoenix) to keep their traits, including their specialization

Fix for biorobots specialization to allow college education

Ctrl-click on drone prefab buttons converts five drones at a time

Fix for colonists to properly select new home when current residence is turned off

Fix for Psychologist commander profile to properly provide 5 Sanity boost

Added Simplified Chinese language



GDPR-related changes to Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, and in case you have been living on another planet the past two weeks, it is related to the mandatory EU regulation of the same name.

Fix for Research UI to shield scrolling instead of pressing Outsource or Close buttons

Controller: Workslot rollover now properly updates after firing a colonist

Controller: Fix to go back in the Encyclopedia hints section with the "back" button

Controller: In-game menu now handles safe area margins better

Photo mode: Hide UI fix

Fix for Rover infopanel to hide battery when "Rover Command AI" tech is researched



Added check to avoid spawning an anomaly inside dome

Black Cubes: Fix for some remaining single Black Cubes, now properly collected

Spheres: Fix for wrong positioning of sound sources when Spheres make cold areas



Fix for Passages and Ramps to return resources when demolished

Tweaks to job selection logic in the presence of Passages

Updated dome warning/error messages to work better in the presence of passages

Fix for Passages to light up only if at least one of the connected domes has power

Fix for a bug where colonists became suspended in the air and walk in place



Added Building Entrance Path to entities

Documentation fixes and additional details

Removed obsolete texture channels from Blender exporter







General fixes:

Fix for proper calculation of Sponsor effects in launch UI

Shielded case where it was possible to accept legal agreements while in Steam offline mode

Fixed certain cases of stuck drones, coming from reporting unreachable destinations

Colonists can no longer eat from Rockets

Colonists now wear space suits when exiting Rockets in all cases

Pathfinding: fixed a bug where passage entrance/exit may be inaccessible

Fix for missing palette when changing skins during dome placement

Fix to prevent rovers from going into another rover that is uncontrollable (e.g. broken)

Fix for Automated mode rockets to wait their inbound cargo to be fully unloaded before taking off

Fix for Rockets takeoff, happening without refuel

Fix for proper demolishing of Automated Depots

Self-maintenance buildings are excluded from maintenance resource overview calculation (caused negative values)

Drone controller load notification now displayed only for working Drone controllers

Fix for in-dome sounds to be more prominent when in-dome or when a dome is selected

Fix for resources not displayed on the construction depot when placing a building on a pile of resources

Fix for Triboelectric Scrubber to stop resetting its cleaning cycle every time it is selected

Fix for a pathfinder bug leading to drones stuck near dome entrances

Fix for better handling of unreachable buildings by drones

Drone reassignment and packing/unpacking streamlined; added to RC Rovers and their infopanels

Malfunctioned and dead rovers block other units' movement

Fix for anomalies and surface deposits which blocked constructions around them in a too wide radius

Fix for assigning of workplace/residence with right-click

Fix for colonists to stop going outside domes when food depots are empty

Fix for drones getting stuck in Rockets in some rare circumstances (yet again)

Fix for flickering elements of construction hex grid

Fix for meteor cycle button notification

Fix for the negative resource amounts in depots

Fix for a water production bug happening when upgrading a Water Extractor with Fueled Extractors

Fix for proper effect of Storage Compression tech for water tanks

Numerous fixes for to RC Transport right-click actions

Fix for negative water consumption of farms in certain cases

Fix for Dome working state leading to "x" icon on Dome pin

Fix for yellow grid appearing under domes

Fix for Rocket alignment when landing

Fixed a Rocket launch condition which led to take off in automated mode during dust storms

Fix for misaligned cranes when rotating mechanized storage depots

Fix for a non-refreshing infopanel re. electricity

Clicking the Hints button now opens the Encyclopedia on the last dismissed hint

Fix for colonists to look for workplace considering specialist filtering

Gamepad: "Invert look" option now properly applies to zooming in and out

Fixed scaling of Space Elevator rope

Fixed missing launcher icon on some Linux installations

Fix for mod radio stations to work properly on some Linux installations

Fixed double click on Linux

General performance improvements

Sound fixes and improvements"

Für Surviving Mars ist der Curiosity-Patch für PC veröffentlicht worden. Mit dem Update kommen fünf neue Kuppeltypen in unterschiedlichen geometrischen Formen und das Kommandozentrum ins Spiel. Letzteres bietet Zugriff auf Datensammlungen (Statistiken und Graphen) und erlaubt einen Überblick über die verschiedenen Aspekte der Kolonie wie Gebäude, Transport und Kuppeln. Außerdem können die Kolonisten übersichtlich aufgelistet und "Problemfälle" schneller gefunden werden. Neu ist ebenfalls eine Infoleiste am oberen Bildschirmrand, welche die wichtigsten Informationen auf einem Blick anzeigt. Die Entwickler zeigten sich von der "Info Bar" von Waywocket so angetan, dass sie selbst eine eigene Version in ihr Spiel integriert haben. Last but not least werden mehrere Tutorial-Missionen eingebaut, in denen man die ersten Schritte beim Aufbau einer Kolonie auf dem Mars lernt. Die Konsolen sollen in etwa zwei Wochen mit dem Patch versorgt werden."New Features:Important changes and fixes:Other changes and fixes:UI:Mysteries:Passages and related issues:Mods:Letztes aktuelles Video: Opportunity Curiosity Updates