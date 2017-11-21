Madden NFL 18: November-Update überarbeitet Blocks beim "Perfect Kick" und andere Feinheiten

Electronic Arts hat auf der offiziellen Website den frisch veröffentlichten November-Patch fürs Football-Spiel Madden NFL 18 erläutert: Neuerdings soll man nicht mehr geblockt werden können, wenn man einen "Perfect Kick" erreicht. Der "Pump Fake" wird mittlerweile durch einen Klick auf den linken Stick ausgelöst, statt den rechten Stick nach oben zu drücken. Überarbeitete technische Feinheiten sollen zudem den Frenchise-Modus sauberer laufen lassen. Hier die Liste aller Änderungen:



"Gameplay

Added logic on all game styles so kick blocks no longer occur on “Perfect Kicks” – to get a perfect kick, Kick Power must be at 100% and the Accuracy Meter must be stopped within the kicker's accuracy window, and perfect text appears on screen when you get 100% Kick Power and there will be a blue flicker that will trigger on the kicker's player icon after the kick that indicates you met the “Perfect” criteria

Removed Pump Fake functionality from Right Stick so users don’t accidently execute a Pump Fake when trying to throw the ball away – users can still Pump Fake while in the pocket by clicking Left Stick

Adjusted some logic around the QB Contain assignment: Tuning to QB Contain so that wider slot corners will not become Contain players when rushing Added functionality to pass blocking to better handle target switching for QB Contain defenders

Cut block fixes that reduce both cut block attempts and defensive hurdles over blockers in Competitive Game Style

Addressed an animation issue that was resulting in pass blockers being hurdled too frequently by defenders

Addressed an issue where defenders didn’t react to scramblers on fake kick plays when in a non-kick block type defense

Addressed some instances where TE’s would sometimes freeze at the snap in the Singleback Deuce Close formation

Addressed clock issues with Overtime periods

Addressed an issue where the QB would turn around backwardsto throw when using the Target Passing mechanic

Addressed issues around defensive users intentionally tripping receivers in Competitive Game Style

Addressed issue where offensive linemen would occasionally drop back deeper than the QB on play-action passing plays

Addressed an issue with the Toss animation on the Weak I Flex HB Toss Wk play in the Run ‘n Gun playbook

Addressed a rare issue where possession would be given to the incorrect team when kicking an onside kick out of bounds

Addressed a ball spotting issue around blocked punts going out of the back of the end zone

Addressed ball-spotting issues around turnovers that have been challenged or booth-reviewed

Added additional thresholds for QB Accuracy on Competitive Game style so that short, medium, and deep passes each have separate thresholds, with short pass having the lowest threshold to achieve accurate passes

Tuned to improve the play of AI-controlled QB’s, specifically around scrambling and recognizing pressure

Tuned to improve tackling ball-carriers during broken tackle animations

Tuned to decrease defensive coverage ‘break-on-ball’ reactions in All-Madden Simulation Game style

Tuned to decrease block shedding in run blocking in All-Madden Simulation Game Style

Tuned to decrease” nearby player penalty” for defensive players attempting to catch interceptions



Franchise

Made stability fixes

Fixed an issue that removed the VICIS helmets from offline CFM

Fixed multiple issues with depth chart logic with injured players

Improved stability in the Weekly Training drills in Franchise mode

MUT

Set Repeatable Limits – We can now set the amount of times you can complete a set

Set Timers – Timer displays on the Set that will tell you how much longer it will be available

Improved the look and feel of chemistry in the lineup screen and back of items



Misc:

The team is aware of an issue in Franchise mode where users may experience lag during play call on PS4. We want our PS4 franchise players to know this issue is a top priority for our team, and we will do our best to get the issue resolved as soon as possible. We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your continued patience. Plus:



General Stability Fixes

Added Patriots white color rush pants"

