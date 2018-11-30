 

Ancestors Legacy: Teutonic-Order-Update mit letzter Solo-Kampagne; kostenloses Probe-Wochenende - 4Players.de

4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell. 4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell.
Ancestors Legacy
Echtzeit-Strategie
Publisher: 1C Company
Release:
22.05.2018
Q1 2019
Test: Ancestors Legacy
72
 
Keine Wertung vorhanden
Jetzt kaufen ab 32,95 bei

Wie findest Du das Spiel?

Spielinfo Bilder Videos

Ancestors Legacy
Ab 25.49
Jetzt kaufen

Schnäppchen-Angebote

  • Guild Wars 2: Heart of Thorns [PC] - 13,50 (Gamesplanet)
  • The Surge [PC] - 10,99 (Gamesplanet)
  • Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire [PC] - 25,99 (Gamesplanet)
  • Anno 2205 Ultimate Edition [PC] - 11,50 (Gamesplanet)
  • Guild Wars 2: Path of Fire [PC] - 13,50 (Gamesplanet)
  • NARUTO: Ultimate Ninja STORM  [PC] - 8,99 (Gamesplanet)
  • Saints Row IV Game of the Century Edition  [PC] - 4,40 (Gamesplanet)
  • Alien: Isolation - The Collection  [PC] - 9,99 (Gamesplanet)
  • Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War 3  [PC] - 8,50 (Gamesplanet)

Stellenmarkt Jobbörse Jobware

Nachrichten

Folge uns

       
von ,

Ancestors Legacy: Teutonic-Order-Update mit letzter Solo-Kampagne; kostenloses Probe-Wochenende

Ancestors Legacy (Strategie) von 1C Company
Ancestors Legacy (Strategie) von 1C Company - Bildquelle: 1C Company
Für Ancestors Legacy ist das (kostenlose) Update "Teutonic Order" erschienen. Es umfasst die letzte Kampagne mit fünf neuen Missionen und über 1.700 Dialogzeilen. Die Kampagne soll die Entstehungsgeschichte des Deutschen Ritterordens während des Zweiten Preußischen Aufstandes thematisieren. Die Entwickler möchten die Geschichte aus zwei Perspektiven erzählen, und zwar aus den Blickwinkeln von Konrad von Thierberg (Ritter-Bruder) und Herkus Monte (Preußen).

"The game takes place starting from 1260, when Herkus Monte, after years of studying under the watchful eye of the Teutonic Order in Magdeburg, returns to his native village of Pokarvis. Although initially on the side of the Knights, who educated him and honed his military skills, Herkus soon finds his place alongside his Prussian kinsmen and leads the rebellion against the very same Teutonic Order that he became a part of. The end of the era falls in 1274, when players, commanding the Knights of Teutonic Order as Konrad von Thierberg, will have to break the last bastion of the rebels - the castle of Lidzbark."

An diesem Wochenende (bis zum 2. Dezember) kann Ancestors Legacy bei Steam kostenlos ausprobiert werden. Zugleich wird das Echtzeit-Strategiespiel mit 50%-Rabatt angeboten.



Letztes aktuelles Video: Teutonic Order Campaign Trailer


Quelle: Destructive Creations, 1C Company
Ancestors Legacy
ab 32,95 bei

Kommentare

Es gibt noch keine Kommentare zu diesem Thema!
schrieb am