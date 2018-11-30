Ancestors Legacy: Teutonic-Order-Update mit letzter Solo-Kampagne; kostenloses Probe-Wochenende - 4Players.de

"The game takes place starting from 1260, when Herkus Monte, after years of studying under the watchful eye of the Teutonic Order in Magdeburg, returns to his native village of Pokarvis. Although initially on the side of the Knights, who educated him and honed his military skills, Herkus soon finds his place alongside his Prussian kinsmen and leads the rebellion against the very same Teutonic Order that he became a part of. The end of the era falls in 1274, when players, commanding the Knights of Teutonic Order as Konrad von Thierberg, will have to break the last bastion of the rebels - the castle of Lidzbark."
An diesem Wochenende (bis zum 2. Dezember) kann Ancestors Legacy bei Steam kostenlos ausprobiert werden. Zugleich wird das Echtzeit-Strategiespiel mit 50%-Rabatt angeboten.
