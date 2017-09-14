Pro Evolution Soccer 2018: Offener Betatest mit Online-Fokus beginnt am 20. Juli - 4Players.de

Pro Evolution Soccer 2018
Fussball
Entwickler: Konami
Publisher: Konami
Release:
14.09.2017
14.09.2017
14.09.2017
14.09.2017
14.09.2017

Pro Evolution Soccer 2018
Ab 56.99
Vorbestellen

Pro Evolution Soccer 2018: Offener Betatest mit Online-Fokus beginnt am 20. Juli

Pro Evolution Soccer 2018 (Sport) von Konami
Pro Evolution Soccer 2018 (Sport) von Konami - Bildquelle: Konami
Der offene Betatest von Pro Evolution Soccer 2018 wird in der nächsten Woche auf PlayStation 4 und Xbox One starten. Die frei zugängliche wird soll am 20. Juli 2017 starten und am 31. Juli 2017 enden. Auf der PS4 ist keine PlayStation-Plus-Mitgliedschaft erforderlich. Xbox-One-Spieler benötigen hingegen Xbox Live Gold. Ausprobieren kann man die Spielmodi 1-gegen-1 und 3-gegen-3 mit den Nationalmannschaften Brasilien und Frankreich in der "Neu Sonne Arena". Konami möchte vor allem die Online-Server und die Online-Verbindungen der Spieler testen, stellte Adam Bhatti (PES Global Product & Brand Manager) klar. Eine PC-Beta ist nicht geplant.

PES 2018 erscheint am 14. September 2017 für PC, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Xbox 360 und Xbox One. Die PC-Version "wurde substantiell verbessert hinsichtlich visueller und inhaltlicher Elemente und befindet sich auf einem Niveau mit den Versionen der aktuellen Konsolen-Generation", heißt es vom Konami.


Letztes aktuelles Video: E3 2017 Usain Bolt Reveal


Quelle: Konami Digital Entertainment

