Battlestar Galactica Deadlock: Erweiterung "The Broken Alliance" mit acht Story-Missionen angekündigt - 4Players.de

Für Battlestar Galactica Deadlock
ist die Erweiterung "The Broken Alliance" angekündigt
worden. Das Add-on
umfasst acht neue Story-Missionen, die sich nahtlos in die Singleplayer-Kampagne einfügen und sich in einer zusammenhängenden Geschichte um die komplizierte Kolonialpolitik drehen - inkl. Intrigen und Verrat.
Darüber hinaus sind vier neue Großkampfschiffe (Minerva-class Battlestar; Celestra-class resupply ship; Argos-class Basestar; Hydra-class resupply ship) und zwei Squadrons (Assault Raptors; Scorpion Sentry) dabei. Der DLC soll im 2. Quartal 2018 (April bis Juni) erscheinen. Weitere Verbesserungen für das Hauptspiel sind ebenfalls in Planung.
Screenshot - Battlestar Galactica Deadlock (PC)
Screenshot - Battlestar Galactica Deadlock (PC)
Screenshot - Battlestar Galactica Deadlock (PC)
Screenshot - Battlestar Galactica Deadlock (PC)
Screenshot - Battlestar Galactica Deadlock (PC)
Screenshot - Battlestar Galactica Deadlock (PC)
Screenshot - Battlestar Galactica Deadlock (PC)
Screenshot - Battlestar Galactica Deadlock (PC)
Screenshot - Battlestar Galactica Deadlock (PC)
Letztes aktuelles Video: Die ersten zehn Minuten