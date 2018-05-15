Battlestar Galactica Deadlock: Erweiterung "The Broken Alliance" mit acht Story-Missionen angekündigt - 4Players.de

Battlestar Galactica Deadlock
Runden-Strategie
Entwickler: Black Lab Games
Publisher: Slitherine
Release:
31.08.2017
Q3 2017
Q3 2017
Nachrichten

von ,

Battlestar Galactica Deadlock: Erweiterung "The Broken Alliance" mit acht Story-Missionen angekündigt

Battlestar Galactica Deadlock (Strategie) von Slitherine
Battlestar Galactica Deadlock (Strategie) von Slitherine - Bildquelle: Slitherine
Für Battlestar Galactica Deadlock ist die Erweiterung "The Broken Alliance" angekündigt worden. Das Add-on umfasst acht neue Story-Missionen, die sich nahtlos in die Singleplayer-Kampagne einfügen und sich in einer zusammenhängenden Geschichte um die komplizierte Kolonialpolitik drehen - inkl. Intrigen und Verrat.

Darüber hinaus sind vier neue Großkampfschiffe (Minerva-class Battlestar; Celestra-class resupply ship; Argos-class Basestar; Hydra-class resupply ship) und zwei Squadrons (Assault Raptors; Scorpion Sentry) dabei. Der DLC soll im 2. Quartal 2018 (April bis Juni) erscheinen. Weitere Verbesserungen für das Hauptspiel sind ebenfalls in Planung.

Screenshot - Battlestar Galactica Deadlock (PC)

Screenshot - Battlestar Galactica Deadlock (PC)

Screenshot - Battlestar Galactica Deadlock (PC)

Screenshot - Battlestar Galactica Deadlock (PC)

Screenshot - Battlestar Galactica Deadlock (PC)

Screenshot - Battlestar Galactica Deadlock (PC)

Screenshot - Battlestar Galactica Deadlock (PC)

Screenshot - Battlestar Galactica Deadlock (PC)

Screenshot - Battlestar Galactica Deadlock (PC)


Letztes aktuelles Video: Die ersten zehn Minuten


Quelle: Slitherine Ltd.
Battlestar Galactica Deadlock
