Fall of Light: Steam-Version hat "Darkest Edition"-Update bekommen - 4Players.de

Fall of Light
Action-Rollenspiel
Entwickler:
Publisher: 1C Company
Release:
28.09.2017
28.09.2017
Q3 2018
Q3 2018
Q3 2018
Nachrichten

von ,

Fall of Light: Steam-Version hat "Darkest Edition"-Update bekommen

Fall of Light (Rollenspiel) von 1C Company
Fall of Light (Rollenspiel) von 1C Company - Bildquelle: 1C Company
Als das Action-Rollenspiel Fall of Light für Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 und Xbox One umgesetzt wurde, bekam es im Rahmen dieser "Darkest Edition" eine Reihe frischer Inhalte wie ein neuer Kerker und Boss. Am Wochenende wurden nun auch PC-Spieler bedient, die auf Steam ein entsprechendes Update bekamen: Das haben 1C Entertainment und Entwickler RuneHeads in einer Pressemitteilung bekanntgegeben.

"As part of this free update for all existing Steam owners of Fall of Light, players can look forward to exploring a brand new dungeon, complete with a new boss, deadly traps, even-more-deadly enemies and weapons to collect. This joins a wealth of content that was previously exclusive to consoles, as well as more tweaks and quality of life changes than you can shake a sword at!
 
(...)

Patch 1.5 - Release Notes:
  • New content (including exclusive content originally available in the console version)
  • A new dungeon with a new boss fight, traps, enemies and weapons
 
Changelog
  • Revamp of the hitboxes
  • Improved combat animations
  • Nyx stats rebalanced
  • Aether stats rebalanced
  • Enemies' stats rebalanced
  • Sunray sequence rebalanced
  • Improved performances
  • New visual effects
  • New lantern behavior
    • Also, increase the oil duration and charging time speeded up
  • New sound effects
  • Quality of life: roll/dodge and run have two separated buttons
  • Minor Bug fixes"



Letztes aktuelles Video: Konsolen-Trailer


Quelle: Pressemitteilung

