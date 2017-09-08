The Lost Child: Rollenspiel vom El-Shaddai-Macher kommt für PS4 und Vita in den Westen - 4Players.de

Rollenspielfreunde bekommen Nachschub aus Japan: The Lost Child, ein "Dungeon-JRPG" von Takeyasu Sawaki (El Shaddai: Ascension of the Metatron) kommt nach Europa und in die USA. Im kommenden Jahr soll das Spiel für die PS4 erscheinen und auch die Vita wird noch einmal mit einer Umsetzung versorgt. Eine limitierte Version ist ebenfalls in Planung, sie soll in den Vereinigten Staaten mit 59,99 Dollar zu Buche schlagen: In der Sammlerbox enthalten ist ein Soundtrack und ein Hardcover-Artbook.





Mythology Unbound - Features 50+ entities from myths and legends to capture, each with 3 unique forms to progress through!

- Features 50+ entities from myths and legends to capture, each with 3 unique forms to progress through! Spread the Wealth of Knowledge - There are more than 250 skills to learn and distribute among your party of captured Astrals.

- There are more than 250 skills to learn and distribute among your party of captured Astrals. The Infinite Abyss Awaits - Test yourself against massive dungeons with up to 99 floors of deathly dangers!"

"Occult journalist Hayato Ibuki encounters a strange girl during his investigations into a series of mysterious suicides in Tokyo. She implores that Hayato must live, before bestowing upon him a mystical device that allows him to capture celestial and arcane creatures. He is now thrust into a world beyond our own, home to horrific monsters and celestial beings. In it, he must delve into dungeons called Layers and solve the mystery of the device. Where his journey leads him could decide the fate of the our world…