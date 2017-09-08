The Lost Child: Rollenspiel vom El-Shaddai-Macher kommt für PS4 und Vita in den Westen - 4Players.de

The Lost Child
Rollenspiel
Entwickler: Crim
Publisher: Kadokawa Games
Release:
kein Termin
kein Termin
The Lost Child: Rollenspiel vom El-Shaddai-Macher kommt für PS4 und Vita in den Westen

The Lost Child (Rollenspiel) von Kadokawa Games
The Lost Child (Rollenspiel) von Kadokawa Games - Bildquelle: Kadokawa Games
Rollenspielfreunde bekommen Nachschub aus Japan: The Lost Child, ein "Dungeon-JRPG" von Takeyasu Sawaki (El Shaddai: Ascension of the Metatron) kommt nach Europa und in die USA. Im kommenden Jahr soll das Spiel für die PS4 erscheinen und auch die Vita wird noch einmal mit einer Umsetzung versorgt. Eine limitierte Version ist ebenfalls in Planung, sie soll in den Vereinigten Staaten mit 59,99 Dollar zu Buche schlagen: In der Sammlerbox enthalten ist ein Soundtrack und ein Hardcover-Artbook.


"Occult journalist Hayato Ibuki encounters a strange girl during his investigations into a series of mysterious suicides in Tokyo. She implores that Hayato must live, before bestowing upon him a mystical device that allows him to capture celestial and arcane creatures. He is now thrust into a world beyond our own, home to horrific monsters and celestial beings. In it, he must delve into dungeons called Layers and solve the mystery of the device. Where his journey leads him could decide the fate of the our world…
  • Mythology Unbound - Features 50+ entities from myths and legends to capture, each with 3 unique forms to progress through!
  • Spread the Wealth of Knowledge - There are more than 250 skills to learn and distribute among your party of captured Astrals.
  • The Infinite Abyss Awaits - Test yourself against massive dungeons with up to 99 floors of deathly dangers!"

Quelle: Dualshockers.com
The Lost Child
Todesglubsch schrieb am
Hab mir mal Gameplay angesehen. Irgendwie hab ich das Gefühl, dass Spiel schonmal gesehen zu haben.
Das nutzt doch sicherlich die Engine sowie die Assets von nem anderen Kadokawa-Dungeon Crawler den ich bereits gespielt habe.
