Anthem: Heute Live-Stream mit potenziell neuen Spielszenen - 4Players.de

Anthem
Action-Rollenspiel
Entwickler: BioWare
Publisher: Electronic Arts
Release:
22.02.2019
22.02.2019
22.02.2019
von ,

Anthem: Heute Live-Stream mit potenziell neuen Spielszenen

Anthem (Rollenspiel) von Electronic Arts
Anthem (Rollenspiel) von Electronic Arts - Bildquelle: Electronic Arts
BioWare und Electronic Arts wollen heute sich heute in einem Live-Stream mit dem Action-Rollenspiels Anthem beschäftigen und werden dabei vermutlich auch neue Spielszenen aus dem Science-Fiction-Universum zeigen. Anwesend sein werden die beiden Produzenten Michael Gamble und Ben Irving, um weitere Details des Spiels vorzustellen.

Die Übertragung soll heute um 21 Uhr deutscher Zeit auf dem offiziellen Twitch-Kanal starten. Der Release ist weiterhin für den 22. Februar geplant, wobei man vor der Veröffentlichung auch eine Demo anbieten will.


Letztes aktuelles Video: Gameplay Features Our World My Story


Quelle: Twitter
Anthem
