Anthem: Heute Live-Stream mit potenziell neuen Spielszenen - 4Players.de

Die Übertragung soll heute um 21 Uhr deutscher Zeit auf dem offiziellen Twitch-Kanal starten. Der Release ist weiterhin für den 22. Februar geplant, wobei man vor der Veröffentlichung auch eine Demo anbieten will.
Tune in tomorrow to https://t.co/mL00KEoHgc or https://t.co/gUS8aE82fH to watch the next #AnthemGame livestream ft. Mike Gamble and Ben Irving. Starts at 1pm PT. pic.twitter.com/2fKsdWzRYj— Anthem (@anthemgame) October 31, 2018
