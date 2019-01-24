 

Anthem: "Sozialer Treffpunkt" für 16 Spieler bestätigt; Goldstatus erreicht - 4Players.de

4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell.
 
Anthem
Action-Rollenspiel
Entwickler: BioWare
Publisher: Electronic Arts
Release:
22.02.2019
22.02.2019
22.02.2019
Vorbestellen
ab 59,99
Spielinfo Bilder Videos
Anzeige

Schnäppchen-Angebote

  • DRAGON BALL FighterZ - FighterZ Edition [PC] - 34,99 (Gamesplanet)
  • Catherine Classic Edition [PC] - 15,99 (Gamesplanet)
  • DRAGON BALL FighterZ - Ultimate Edition [PC] - 49,99 (Gamesplanet)
  • DRAGON BALL Xenoverse [PC] - 8,99 (Gamesplanet)
  • DRAGON BALL Xenoverse 2 [PC] - 10,99 (Gamesplanet)
  • Do Not Feed the Monkeys [PC] - 6,66 (Gamesplanet)
  • Sony PlayStation Classic - 58,99 (Amazon)
  • BioShock: The Collection [Xbox One] - 16,89 (Amazon)
  • Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare [PS4/Xbox One] - 4,99 (Amazon)
  • Winter Sale auf Steam (bis 24.01.2019)

Stellenmarkt Jobbörse Jobware

Nachrichten

Folge uns

       
von ,

Anthem: "Sozialer Treffpunkt" für 16 Spieler bestätigt; Goldstatus erreicht

Anthem (Rollenspiel) von Electronic Arts
Anthem (Rollenspiel) von Electronic Arts - Bildquelle: Electronic Arts
BioWare hat bekannt gegeben, dass Anthem den Goldstatus erreicht hat und die Entwicklung damit "abgeschlossen" ist. Darüber hinaus wurde ein "Social Hub" auf Basis des Spieler-Feedbacks eingebaut. Der "soziale Treffpunkt" heißt "Launch Bay". Wie im Turm bei Destiny oder der Farm bei Destiny 2 kann man dort auf andere Mitspieler treffen (bis zu 16 Spieler). Lead Producer Michael Gamble meinte, dass man nach einer Mission nach Tarsis zurückkehren könnte, wo von BioWare erstellte Nicht-Spieler-Charaktere auf den Spieler warten würden - oder man könnte sich mit "Freunden" im Launch Bay treffen. Dort könnte man die Schmiede nutzen, mit Leuten interagieren und neue Missionen annehmen.


Das (kooperative) Action-Rollenspiel wird am 22. Februar 2019 für PC (Origin), PlayStation 4 und Xbox One erscheinen. Vorbesteller dürfen am 25. Januar 2019 eine Demo ausprobieren. Ab dem 1. Februar 2019 wird die Demo dann allen interessierten Spielern zur Verfügung stehen.



Letztes aktuelles Video: Gameplay Series - Part 1 Story Progression and Customization


Quelle: BioWare
Anthem
ab 59,99 bei

Kommentare

Es gibt noch keine Kommentare zu diesem Thema!
schrieb am