Anthem: "Sozialer Treffpunkt" für 16 Spieler bestätigt; Goldstatus erreicht - 4Players.de

After a mission, you can head back to Tarsis and catch up with some of the amazing characters we've created for you...OR...head back to the brand new Launch Bay, hang out with your friends, use the forge, reload and grab a new contract. Yeah, we listened to you... details soon! pic.twitter.com/m5sp96IpDh— Michael Gamble (@GambleMike) 23. Januar 2019
Sixteen players in the Launch Bay? Sixteen players in the Launch Bay— Michael Gamble (@GambleMike) 23. Januar 2019
Das (kooperative) Action-Rollenspiel wird am 22. Februar 2019 für PC (Origin), PlayStation 4 und Xbox One erscheinen. Vorbesteller dürfen am 25. Januar 2019 eine Demo ausprobieren. Ab dem 1. Februar 2019 wird die Demo dann allen interessierten Spielern zur Verfügung stehen.
