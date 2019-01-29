Anthem: Demo-Pläne und Verbesserungen für das Hauptspiel angekündigt - 4Players.de





"Entitlement bugs

Server performance updates to address much of the rubber-banding

Fixes for infinite loads and more being investigated

Platform bugs to validate Javelin unlocks

Client and platform login bugs" BioWare hat im hauseigenen Blog angekündigt, dass vorm Start der öffentlichen Demo zu Anthem am kommenden Wochenende einige Probleme ausgemerzt werden sollen, die in der VIP-Demo von EAs Action-Rollenspiel noch für viel Ärger sorgten ( zur News ). Dazu gehöre auch der gefürchtete "unendliche Ladebildschirm", der in verschiedenen Phasen der Demo auftreten konnte. Folgendes soll bis dahin behoben werden:



Es wird versprochen, dass vor Freitag weiteres "Scale-Testing" durchgeführt werde, das die Ladezeit-Probleme vermeiden könne. Zudem hätten die Entwickler bereits seit Wochen vieles fürs finale Spiel ausgebügelt, was in dem älteren Demo-Build aber nicht mehr berücksichtigt werden könne. Dazu gehört demnach:

"Weapons with 0% infusions

Weapons with bonus that applies to different Javelins

Plot integrity / party gather issues

Changes to Javelin unlock behavior

Fixes for losing XP at end of some expeditions

Performance Improvements

Additional stability fixes

A Social Hub: The Launch Bay

And a few thousand more (literally)…



Overall, we remain humbled by the response from players and appreciate the support from the community. One of my favorite experiences from the weekend was checking out all your fantastic screenshots, video clips, streams and other amazing content – and that’s in addition to all your direct feedback. Thank you. It’s incredible to think we had nearly 9M hours of play across the 2.5 days the demo was open. In that same time, over 1M strongholds were completed (go Freelancers!) and nearly 2M grabbits were slaughtered (seriously! – what is wrong with people? – they’re innocent grabbits!) I’m looking forward to the Open Demo weekend starting this Friday and having more players join us. We hope to see everyone from the VIP Demo return. See you in game! (And make sure stick around for Sunday afternoon; you’ll see a glimpse of some of the cool things we’ll be doing in the future!)

Stronger Together!"

Letztes aktuelles Video: VIP-Demo