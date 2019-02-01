 

Anthem: Vorabzugang und Co.: Gestaffelte Veröffentlichungspolitik wird kritisiert - 4Players.de

4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell.
 
Anthem
Action-Rollenspiel
Entwickler:
Publisher: Electronic Arts
Release:
22.02.2019
22.02.2019
22.02.2019
Vorbestellen
ab 59,99
Spielinfo Bilder Videos
Anzeige

Schnäppchen-Angebote

  • Grand Theft Auto V [PC] - 12,50 (Gamesplanet)
  • Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus - Omnissiah Edition [PC] - 21,99 (Gamesplanet
  • Sudden Strike 4 [PC] - 9,99 (Gamesplanet)
  • Worms Armageddon [PC] - 3,25 (Gamesplanet)
  • Patrizier IV - Gold Edition [PC] - 4,44 (Gamesplanet)

Stellenmarkt Jobbörse Jobware

Nachrichten

Folge uns

       
von ,

Anthem: Gestaffelte Veröffentlichungspolitik wird kritisiert

Anthem (Rollenspiel) von Electronic Arts
Anthem (Rollenspiel) von Electronic Arts - Bildquelle: Electronic Arts
Vor dem Start der "Demo für alle" heute Abend um 18 Uhr hat Electronic Arts erneut eine Infografik veröffentlicht, die veranschaulichen soll, wann und wie man die Vollversion von Anthem (früher) spielen kann. Es wird dargestellt, wann man Anthem mit einem Origin-Access-Premier-Abo (PC) spielen kann und wann die 10-Stunden-Trial für Origin Access Basis und EA Access auf Xbox One starten wird, während das "normale Spiel" am 22. Februar 2019 für PC, PlayStation 4 und Xbox One erhältlich sein wird.

Allerdings häuft sich in den Kommentaren zu diesem Tweet und zu der "hilfreichen" Infografik die Kritik an der gestaffelten Veröffentlichungspolitik von Electronic Arts. Vor allem Käufer der 80 Euro teuren Legion of Dawn Edition beklagen sich, dass sie keinen Vorab- oder Frühzugang haben werden. Einige Nutzer lehnen solch einen gestaffelten Launch ohnehin komplett ab.







Quelle: EA Help
Anthem
ab 59,99 bei

Kommentare

Erdbeermännchen schrieb am
Wetten das es sich trotzdem wieder genug Leute kaufen werden und EA es als finanziellen Erfolg verbuchen kann?
Aber warten wir ab...vielleicht wirds ja ein echter "Knaller"! ;-)
yopparai schrieb am
Ich hab EA seit Ewigkeiten keinen Cent mehr gegeben, aber trotzdem liefern sie mir immer wieder gewaltigen Unterhaltungswert. Danke dafür!
Wenn ich mir die Grafik und all die tollen Optionen anschaue bin ich gespannt wie lange es noch braucht bis sie für jedes neue Spiel eine ?Preorder-Beratungs-Hotline? einrichten (natürlich kostenpflichtig, sind ja nicht die Wohlfahrt).
Kirk22 schrieb am
Vor allem Käufer der 80 Euro teuren Legion of Dawn Edition beklagen sich, dass sie keinen Vorab- oder Frühzugang haben werden.
Dann kauft sie halt nicht, verdammt nochmal. :roll:
schrieb am