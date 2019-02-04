Anthem: PC-Verbesserungen für Flug, Zielen und Interface in Arbeit - 4Players.de

Dazu gehörten u.a. das Ausmerzen eines Bugs beim Zielen mit der Maus ("symptom of negative acceleration") sowie eine reaktionsfreudigere, direktere Schwimm- und Flugsteuerung. In einem weiteren Thread werden zudem einige Änderungen am Nutzer-Interface erläutert, z.B. die Problembehebung beim Motion-Blur oder die Möglichkeit HDR an- und abzuschalten.
"Aiming
Raw Mouse Input Fixed
We found and fixed a bug that caused the symptom of negative acceleration
Flight and Swimming
Increase Available Range for Mouse Sensitivity Options
Flight and swim sensitivity sliders now allow for more than double the range it offered before. This allows different mouse DPI settings (specifically extremely high or low) to better fit into our in-game swim/flight sensitivity settings.
PC Flight Box is now a Circle
PC Flight Cursor is now constrained by a circle boundary instead of a box. This allows better turn/speed management as the distance away from center dot (which dictates the speed of your turn) is always the same maximum amount in any direction.
Added Auto-Centering for PC Flight
Added auto-centering behavior on swimming and flying by default for PC.
When mouse input stops (after a delay) the crosshair will automatically return to center.
Resolved bug with Sprint/Fly on Button Press
We’ve resolve a jittering/FX spam issue bug that players would receive when playing with hold-to-fly (rather than toggle) option for flight.
Raw Mouse Input is now achievable in PC Flight
By setting Flight/Swim Response and Precision settings sliders to 0% you can now achieve raw mouse input.
Default Flight and Swim Sensitivity Settings Updated
All default PC flight and swim sensitivity settings are now tuned to 1200 DPI instead of 1800 DPI.
Default flight and swim sensitivity changed from 50% and 35% respectively, to both being 40%.
This is the same as having both set to 100% with our previous sensitivity tuning, and since swimming was lower sensitivity than flight it’s seen an even bigger boost in responsiveness at default settings.
Tuned Flight/Swim Response and Precision Default Settings and Curves
The defaults are now much closer to raw mouse input.
Adjusted defaults for Precision / Response:
25% for flight and swim precision down to 15%
50% for flight and swim response down to 30%
Tweaked flight and swim response to ease into the slowing down behavior close to center in a less steep way than before."
"List of Changes for Launch (15th Feb / 22nd Feb)
UI Clicking on visible options in menus fixed for 15th Feb (except social which is 22nd Feb)
Navigating Menu tabs with Q and E instead of old keybindings fixed for 15th Feb
Forge rotation speed with mouse improved - 15th Feb
Scrolling with mouse wheel wont zoom your javelin AND scroll the menu (will be contextual based on where your mouse is) - 15th Feb
D-Pad will show as keyboard bindings - 15th Feb
Turning off Motion Blur in settings now works (decoupled from post processing) - 22nd Feb
HDR toggle available - 22nd Feb
Camera Shake slider added - 22nd Feb
Thanks again for all of your feedback, we look forward to continuing to listen and make changes as needed.
Ben
@BenIrvo"
Anthem erscheint am 22. Februar auf PS4, Xbox One und Origin für PC. Abonnenten von Origin Access Premier können das komplette Spiel ab dem 15. Februar spielen.
Letztes aktuelles Video: Video-Vorschau