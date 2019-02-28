Anthem: Loot-Patch soll erste Verbesserungen am Beute- und Ausrüstungssystem vornehmen - 4Players.de

Laut Ben Irving (Lead Producer) sollen die Inscriptions in Zukunft besser zum jeweiligen Gegenstand passen; gilt nur für neue Gegenstände. Ein Sturmgewehr soll zum Beispiel über keine Pistolenboni mehr verfügen, sondern eher Dinge wie "+ Elektroschaden" bieten. Spieler mit dem Maximallevel (30) werden keine gewöhnlichen (weiß) oder ungewöhnlichen (grün) Gegenstände mehr finden. Die Crafting-Materialien zur Herstellung von meisterhaften Gegenständen werden von 25 auf 15 Ember reduziert. Viele Spieler hatten sich in den vergangenen Tagen über sinnlose Inscriptions, zu schwache Beute im Endgame und hohe Crafting-Kosten beklagt.
Die Veränderungen der Inscriptions werden nachfolgend ausführlicher erklärt, zumal die ursprüngliche Version nicht sonderlich gut durchdacht wirkte:
- "Current: There are a large pool of inscription options available to roll on items, the inscription pools are generic (e.g. Weapons)
- Every masterwork item has 4 inscriptions - Major Primary, Minor Primary, Major Secondary, Minor Secondary
- Change: Each item type now has a specific set of inscription options for each of their inscription pools. The pools are smaller and are targeted to the specific item type
- E.g. there used to be a Weapon pool, now there is an Assault Rifle pool and the assault rifle pool has 4 pools for each of the inscription types listed above
- Primary inscriptions are focused on damage or survivability
- Any item specific inscriptions (gear icon) will always benefit the item they are on
- Javelin wide inscriptions (suit icon) will benefit damage or survivability across the whole Javelin
- Secondary inscriptions focus on utility and can be targeted to the item (gear icon) or the entire javelin (suit icon)"
