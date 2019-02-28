Anthem: Loot-Patch soll erste Verbesserungen am Beute- und Ausrüstungssystem vornehmen - 4Players.de

 

Anthem: Loot-Patch soll erste Verbesserungen am Beute- und Ausrüstungssystem vornehmen

Anthem
Science Fiction-Shooter
Entwickler:
Publisher: Electronic Arts
Release:
22.02.2019
22.02.2019
22.02.2019
22.02.2019
22.02.2019
Test: Anthem
63
Vorschau: Anthem
 
 
Test: Anthem
63
Vorschau: Anthem
 
 
Test: Anthem
63
von ,

Anthem: Loot-Patch soll erste Verbesserungen am Beute- und Ausrüstungssystem vornehmen

Anthem (Shooter) von Electronic Arts
Anthem (Shooter) von Electronic Arts - Bildquelle: Electronic Arts
BioWare möchte im Laufe des heutigen Tages oder spätestens am 1. März einen Loot-Patch für Anthem veröffentlichen, der erste Verbesserungen am Beute- und Ausrüstungssystem des "Shlooters" vornehmen wird.

Laut Ben Irving (Lead Producer) sollen die Inscriptions in Zukunft besser zum jeweiligen Gegenstand passen; gilt nur für neue Gegenstände. Ein Sturmgewehr soll zum Beispiel über keine Pistolenboni mehr verfügen, sondern eher Dinge wie "+ Elektroschaden" bieten. Spieler mit dem Maximallevel (30) werden keine gewöhnlichen (weiß) oder ungewöhnlichen (grün) Gegenstände mehr finden. Die Crafting-Materialien zur Herstellung von meisterhaften Gegenständen werden von 25 auf 15 Ember reduziert. Viele Spieler hatten sich in den vergangenen Tagen über sinnlose Inscriptions, zu schwache Beute im Endgame und hohe Crafting-Kosten beklagt.

Die Veränderungen der Inscriptions werden nachfolgend ausführlicher erklärt, zumal die ursprüngliche Version nicht sonderlich gut durchdacht wirkte:
  • "Current: There are a large pool of inscription options available to roll on items, the inscription pools are generic (e.g. Weapons)
    • Every masterwork item has 4 inscriptions - Major Primary, Minor Primary, Major Secondary, Minor Secondary
  • Change: Each item type now has a specific set of inscription options for each of their inscription pools. The pools are smaller and are targeted to the specific item type
    • E.g. there used to be a Weapon pool, now there is an Assault Rifle pool and the assault rifle pool has 4 pools for each of the inscription types listed above
    • Primary inscriptions are focused on damage or survivability
      • Any item specific inscriptions (gear icon) will always benefit the item they are on
      • Javelin wide inscriptions (suit icon) will benefit damage or survivability across the whole Javelin
    • Secondary inscriptions focus on utility and can be targeted to the item (gear icon) or the entire javelin (suit icon)"



Letztes aktuelles Video: Video-Epilog


Quelle: BioWare
Anthem
Kommentare

Doniaeh schrieb am
High-End-Loot für alle, wäre ja auch schlimm wenn nicht selbst der letzte Vollhonk mit Best in Slot-Stuff rumrennt.
Stalkingwolf schrieb am
6 Jahr Entwicklung und so ein Lootsystem, was dann innerhalb von Tagen nach Release geändert wird.
Da fragt man sich wirklich was da wo genau schief gelaufen ist oder ob es nicht Absicht war.
bei D3 machte das ja noch "Sinn" weil man das Aktionshaus pushen wollte, aber hier?
Naja mal 2010 reinschauen ob es was taugt.
schrieb am