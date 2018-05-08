DragonBall FighterZ: Update mit "FighterZ Cup" und "Party Battle" (kooperativer Bosskampf) - 4Players.de

DragonBall FighterZ
Beat-em up
Entwickler: Arc System Works
Release:
26.01.2018
26.01.2018
26.01.2018
Test: DragonBall FighterZ
79
Test: DragonBall FighterZ
84
Test: DragonBall FighterZ
84

Nachrichten

von ,

DragonBall FighterZ: Update mit "FighterZ Cup" und "Party Battle" (kooperativer Bosskampf)

DragonBall FighterZ (Action) von Bandai Namco Entertainment
DragonBall FighterZ (Action) von Bandai Namco Entertainment - Bildquelle: Bandai Namco Entertainment
Aktualisierung vom 18. Mai, 13:22 Uhr:

Das erste Party-Battle-Event soll heute auf PlayStation 4, Xbox One und PC eingeläutet werden, wie Bandai Namco Entertainment mitteilt. Bis zum 21. Mai 2018 können sich bis zu drei Spieler zusammenschließen, der ersten Herausforderung "The Emperor Strikes Back" stellen und Freezer gegenübertreten. Siege werden mit Zeni und Premium-Z-Coins belohnt. Mehr dazu im folgenden Video:



Ursprüngliche Meldung vom 8. Mai 2018, 00:01 Uhr:

Am 9. Mai soll ein (kostenloses) Update für DragonBall FighterZ erscheinen. Die zwei wichtigsten Neuerungen werden die beiden Spielmodi "FighterZ Cup" und "Party Battle" sein. Der "FighterZ Cup" ist ein monatlicher Wettbewerb, in dem die Spieler kämpfen und Punkte für ihre jeweilige Z-Union sammeln können. "Party Battles" sind kooperative Kämpfe, bei denen drei Spieler gemeinsam gegen Bosse kämpfen können. Konkretere Angaben zu diesen Spielmodi sollen folgen. Ansonsten werden zahlreiche Bugfixes und Balance-Anpassungen vorgenommen.

NEW FEATURES:
More information will be revealed soon for the events linked to these new features
  • FIGHTERZ CUP: a monthly competition where players can fight and collect points for their respective Z-Union
  • PARTY BATTLE: Co-op fights where 3 players can join forces to defeat fearsome bosses

 MODES:
  • REPLAY CHANNEL: To enable implementation of the below gameplay adjustments (see “GAMEPLAY” section), recorded data from Replay Channel will be erased
  • COMBO CHALLENGE: Fixed an issue where there was a gap between when the timer starts counting and the game starts allowing some inputs when performing position reset in a combo challenge

 TRAINING MODE:
  • Fixed an issue where the training dummy doesn't guard/unguard properly with Enemy Settings set to Guard First Only
  • Fixed an issue where the training dummy doesn't properly playback movements that are recorded in advance when using Ginyu's Body Change after performing Dragon Rush (Forced Switch) and not resetting the positions in-between these two actions.
  • Fixed an issue where the combo damage is not displayed when an attack is counteracted by an armor move . An adjustment has also been made to prevent immediate health recovery when an attack is counteracted by an armor move.
  • Fixed an issue where “OK!” is displayed on the Assist character icons even when they are crossed out with Assist Cooldown Setting set to Quick Recovery
  • Fixed an issue where the training dummy fails to recover its health with some specific unconnected strings of moves
  • Fixed an issue where the training dummy fails to guard in some cases even when the Guard Follow-ups option is selected
  • Self-damaging moves will no longer affect the Combo Damage displayed
  • Fixed an issue where the training dummy fails to guard attacks with some specific strings when the Guard Settings is set to Guard Follow-ups

 STORY MODE:
  • Fixed an issue where the defense-up skills are taking effects only the half of what they are supposed to

Die Balance-Anpassungen findet ihr hier.

Letztes aktuelles Video: Fused Zamasu


Quelle: Bandai Namco Entertainment Europe

Kommentare

Ryan2k6 schrieb am
Naja, so einfach sind Shooter nun auch nicht, zumindest nicht alle. Abgesehen davon, habe ich kein Wort von dem verstanden, was du grad geschrieben hast. :D
Lohnt sich das Spiel denn für nur mal Story durchspielen? Oder ist es dafür zu teuer? Das Franchise mag ich ja, aber Online Play bzw. das ganze dafür notwendige wissen erlernen, darauf hätt ich nicht so Bock.
magandi schrieb am
DonDonat hat geschrieben: ?
08.05.2018 08:28
 ...
ich hatte anfangs auch probleme, obwohl ich schon davor ein paar fg online gespielt habe. du findest zwar im internet viele tipps um gut zu werden aber hier hab ich ein paar um anfangs eher frust zu vermeiden:
- block fast immer nach einem hardknockdown. das ist die goldene regel nr.1 für jedes fg. du hast das neutral game verloren also ist es zeit für die mixups deines gegners. in diesem spiel hast du fast nichts davon normale angriffe beim wakeup zu machen. meist kassierst du bei dem versuch einen counterhit. natürlich muss man manchmal einen grab entkommen aber grabs führen sowieso zu einer combo, also kannst du genausogut auch mal einen uppercut oder lvl.3 super raushauen. beide sind unverwundbar gegen angriffe. jedenfalls hauptsächlich blocken!
-achte darauf superdash und tag ins zu punishen. noobs spammen diese moves 24/7. unten H ist unverwundbar gegen luftangriffe und superdash und tag in sind welche. du brauchst natürlich dafür gute reaktionen aber das kannst du im trainingsraum üben. wenn der gegner viel blaues leben hat, kannst du zu 100% sicher sein dass er raustag.
-das führt zum nächsten punkt. nutze snapback. du kannst aus einem grab einen assistknopf drücken um den gegner zum raustagen zu zwingen. dabei verliert er all sein blaues leben. du verlierst einen gigantischen vorteil wenn du dies nie tust.
-zu guter letzt lerne combos. du musst nicht gleich jede combo perfekt beherschen aber alles ist besser als autocombo. manche autocombos wie die von bardock geben nicht mal einen knockdown. es dauert keine halbe stunde bevor du schon mehr dmg machst als die auto spammer.
ich hoffe ich kann...
DonDonat schrieb am
Ich hatte schon ein paar Stunden Spaß mit dem Spiel, als nicht Fighting-Game-Experte war für mich das Spiel aber dann vorbei, als ich mit der Story durch war und den Online-Modi getestet habe: da komme ich häufig mit Leuten in Matches, gegen die ich nicht den Hauch einer Chance habe...
Der Coop-Modi klingt dennoch interessant, vielleicht werde ich dann noch mal einen Blick rein werfen :)
schrieb am

