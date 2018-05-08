DragonBall FighterZ: Update mit "FighterZ Cup" und "Party Battle" (kooperativer Bosskampf) - 4Players.de

ich hatte anfangs auch probleme, obwohl ich schon davor ein paar fg online gespielt habe. du findest zwar im internet viele tipps um gut zu werden aber hier hab ich ein paar um anfangs eher frust zu vermeiden:- block fast immer nach einem hardknockdown. das ist die goldene regel nr.1 für jedes fg. du hast das neutral game verloren also ist es zeit für die mixups deines gegners. in diesem spiel hast du fast nichts davon normale angriffe beim wakeup zu machen. meist kassierst du bei dem versuch einen counterhit. natürlich muss man manchmal einen grab entkommen aber grabs führen sowieso zu einer combo, also kannst du genausogut auch mal einen uppercut oder lvl.3 super raushauen. beide sind unverwundbar gegen angriffe. jedenfalls hauptsächlich blocken!-achte darauf superdash und tag ins zu punishen. noobs spammen diese moves 24/7. unten H ist unverwundbar gegen luftangriffe und superdash und tag in sind welche. du brauchst natürlich dafür gute reaktionen aber das kannst du im trainingsraum üben. wenn der gegner viel blaues leben hat, kannst du zu 100% sicher sein dass er raustag.-das führt zum nächsten punkt. nutze snapback. du kannst aus einem grab einen assistknopf drücken um den gegner zum raustagen zu zwingen. dabei verliert er all sein blaues leben. du verlierst einen gigantischen vorteil wenn du dies nie tust.-zu guter letzt lerne combos. du musst nicht gleich jede combo perfekt beherschen aber alles ist besser als autocombo. manche autocombos wie die von bardock geben nicht mal einen knockdown. es dauert keine halbe stunde bevor du schon mehr dmg machst als die auto spammer.ich hoffe ich kann...