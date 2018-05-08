DragonBall FighterZ: Update mit "FighterZ Cup" und "Party Battle" (kooperativer Bosskampf) - 4Players.de

Das erste Party-Battle-Event soll heute auf PlayStation 4, Xbox One und PC eingeläutet werden, wie Bandai Namco Entertainment mitteilt. Bis zum 21. Mai 2018 können sich bis zu drei Spieler zusammenschließen, der ersten Herausforderung "The Emperor Strikes Back" stellen und Freezer gegenübertreten. Siege werden mit Zeni und Premium-Z-Coins belohnt. Mehr dazu im folgenden Video:
Ursprüngliche Meldung vom 8. Mai 2018, 00:01 Uhr:
Am 9. Mai soll ein (kostenloses) Update für DragonBall FighterZ erscheinen. Die zwei wichtigsten Neuerungen werden die beiden Spielmodi "FighterZ Cup" und "Party Battle" sein. Der "FighterZ Cup" ist ein monatlicher Wettbewerb, in dem die Spieler kämpfen und Punkte für ihre jeweilige Z-Union sammeln können. "Party Battles" sind kooperative Kämpfe, bei denen drei Spieler gemeinsam gegen Bosse kämpfen können. Konkretere Angaben zu diesen Spielmodi sollen folgen. Ansonsten werden zahlreiche Bugfixes und Balance-Anpassungen vorgenommen.
NEW FEATURES:
More information will be revealed soon for the events linked to these new features
- FIGHTERZ CUP: a monthly competition where players can fight and collect points for their respective Z-Union
- PARTY BATTLE: Co-op fights where 3 players can join forces to defeat fearsome bosses
MODES:
- REPLAY CHANNEL: To enable implementation of the below gameplay adjustments (see “GAMEPLAY” section), recorded data from Replay Channel will be erased
- COMBO CHALLENGE: Fixed an issue where there was a gap between when the timer starts counting and the game starts allowing some inputs when performing position reset in a combo challenge
TRAINING MODE:
- Fixed an issue where the training dummy doesn't guard/unguard properly with Enemy Settings set to Guard First Only
- Fixed an issue where the training dummy doesn't properly playback movements that are recorded in advance when using Ginyu's Body Change after performing Dragon Rush (Forced Switch) and not resetting the positions in-between these two actions.
- Fixed an issue where the combo damage is not displayed when an attack is counteracted by an armor move . An adjustment has also been made to prevent immediate health recovery when an attack is counteracted by an armor move.
- Fixed an issue where “OK!” is displayed on the Assist character icons even when they are crossed out with Assist Cooldown Setting set to Quick Recovery
- Fixed an issue where the training dummy fails to recover its health with some specific unconnected strings of moves
- Fixed an issue where the training dummy fails to guard in some cases even when the Guard Follow-ups option is selected
- Self-damaging moves will no longer affect the Combo Damage displayed
- Fixed an issue where the training dummy fails to guard attacks with some specific strings when the Guard Settings is set to Guard Follow-ups
STORY MODE:
- Fixed an issue where the defense-up skills are taking effects only the half of what they are supposed to
Die Balance-Anpassungen findet ihr hier.
