DragonBall FighterZ: Klassischer Prügler im DragonBall-Universum wird für Switch umgesetzt - 4Players.de





Auf den amerikanischen Märkten soll es noch im Jahr 2018 soweit sein - über den Europa-Termin schweigt sich die Pressemitteilung bislang noch aus.



Bandai Namco hat im Rahmen der E3 verkündet, dass Arc System Works' blitzschnelle Kämpfe von DragonBall FighterZ bald auch über die Bildschirme der Nintendo Switch flackern. Ein bis sechs Spieler sollen sich gegenseitig mit bunten Blitzlichtgewittern bekriegen können. Für die (optionale) Joycon-Steuerung wird ein vereinfachtes Steuerungs-Schema eingebaut; die Unreal-Engine soll für flüssige 60 Bilder pro Sekunde sorgen.Auf den amerikanischen Märkten soll es noch im Jahr 2018 soweit sein - über den Europa-Termin schweigt sich die Pressemitteilung bislang noch aus.





"DRAGON BALL FighterZ for the Nintendo Switch will also feature easy-to-pick-up-and-play controls in support of single Joy-Con® play along with support for Nintendo Switch Pro Controller for serious competitive play. All the classic 2D fighting visuals and advanced 3D character models that look and feel as if they are ripped straight out of the DRAGON BALL anime series can now be enjoyed anytime, anywhere.

Screenshot - DragonBall FighterZ (Switch) Screenshot - DragonBall FighterZ (Switch) Screenshot - DragonBall FighterZ (Switch) Screenshot - DragonBall FighterZ (Switch) Screenshot - DragonBall FighterZ (Switch)

DRAGON BALL FighterZ for the Nintendo Switch, will enable fans of all skill levels to truly feel like their favorite DRAGON BALL character. Featuring 3 vs. 3 battle mechanics, both new and seasoned players alike are sure to experience the epic scope of DRAGON BALL as they build their team and take them into battle. In order to build the strongest team possible, players will need to train and master more than one fighter and style; only then will their skills be strong enough to take down the competition."