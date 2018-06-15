Moss: PS4-Version als Disc im Handel erschienen; Update verbessert Grafik auf der PS4 Pro - 4Players.de

Kurz nach dem Rift- und Vive-Release des Action-Adventures Moss ist das PSVR-Original heute auch als Disk-Version im Handel erschienen (für rund 29,99 Euro). Passend dazu hat Entwickler Polyarc auch einen PS4-Patch veröffentlicht, der unter anderem einige Verbesserungen auf der PS4 Pro wie eine aufpolierte Wasserdarstellung mit sich bringt:



"Here’s a bit more detail on the update:

Save slots (3) – Players can now share Moss with others without having to interrupt their own progress

Additional localisation support for: Japanese - VO Spanish - subtitles and UI Italian - subtitles and UI Chinese (Traditional and Simplified) - subtitles and UI

PS4 Pro support – Experience increased graphical fidelity with the latest Moss Update, specifically: Enhanced water quality with player interactivity and planar reflections throughout entire game High definition rendering for in-book sequences Best render resolution throughout all environments"



