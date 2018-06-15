Moss: PS4-Version als Disc im Handel erschienen; Update verbessert Grafik auf der PS4 Pro - 4Players.de

4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell. 4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell.
Moss
Action-Adventure
Entwickler: Polyarc
Publisher: Polyarc
Release:
07.06.2018
07.06.2018
27.02.2018
Q3 2018
 
Keine Wertung vorhanden
 
Keine Wertung vorhanden
Test: Moss
78
Test: Moss
78
Jetzt kaufen ab 29,99 bei

Wie findest Du das Spiel?

Spielinfo Bilder Videos

Moss
Ab 29.99
Vorbestellen

Schnäppchen-Angebote

  • Die Landwirtschaft 2017 - 7,99 (McGame)
  • 4 Blu-rays für 30,00 (Amazon)
  • Box-Sets und Komplettboxen reduziert (Amazon)
  • State of Decay 2 [Xbox One] - 20,50 (Amazon)
  • Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue [PlayStation 4] - 19,88 (Amazon)
  • Aktion #Sommerspiele auf GOG, u.a. Elex - 24,99 (GOG)
  • Ziggurat - GRATIS (GOG)
  • Litttle Nightmares - 7,99 (Steam)
  • Dead Cells - 13,39 (Humble Store)
  • Fallout 4 - 14,99 (Gamersgate)
  • Warhammer: Vermintide 2 - 18,19 (Fanatical)

Stellenmarkt Jobbörse Jobware

Nachrichten

Folge uns

       
von ,

Moss: PS4-Version als Disc im Handel erschienen; Update verbessert Grafik auf der PS4 Pro

Moss (Action) von Polyarc
Moss (Action) von Polyarc - Bildquelle: Polyarc
Kurz nach dem Rift- und Vive-Release des Action-Adventures Moss ist das PSVR-Original heute auch als Disk-Version im Handel erschienen (für rund 29,99 Euro). Passend dazu hat Entwickler Polyarc auch einen PS4-Patch veröffentlicht, der unter anderem einige Verbesserungen auf der PS4 Pro wie eine aufpolierte Wasserdarstellung mit sich bringt:

"Here’s a bit more detail on the update:
  • Save slots (3) – Players can now share Moss with others without having to interrupt their own progress
  • Additional localisation support for:
    • Japanese - VO
    • Spanish - subtitles and UI
    • Italian - subtitles and UI
    • Chinese (Traditional and Simplified) - subtitles and UI
  • PS4 Pro support – Experience increased graphical fidelity with the latest Moss Update, specifically:
    • Enhanced water quality with player interactivity and planar reflections throughout entire game
    • High definition rendering for in-book sequences
    • Best render resolution throughout all environments"

Letztes aktuelles Video: Video-Test


Quelle: Pressemitteilung
Moss
ab 29,99 bei

Kommentare

testpott.de schrieb am
Grad das Update mal gecheckt, Verbesserungen auf der Pro sind durchaus erkennbar, bitte mehr solcher Qualitätstitel für PSVR !
Opy92 schrieb am
Werde ich in naher Zukunft kaufen. Habe nur auf eine DIsc-Version gewartet.
schrieb am