Moss: Für Windows Mixed Reality Headsets veröffentlicht; Soundtrack-Aktion für alle Käufer - 4Players.de

Außerdem wird der von Jason Graves komponierte Soundtrack an alle Käufer der Vollversion des Spiels kostenlos verteilt. Diese Aktion gilt bis zum 17. August 2018. Der Moss-Soundtrack wird ansonsten am 3. August in digitaler Form bei Bandcamp, iTunes, Google Play und Amazon erhältlich sein.
Informationen zum Vertrieb des kostenlosen Soundtracks:
- "Steam: Gamers will find the soundtrack in the DLC section of Moss as part of the game update hitting August 3, 2018. Players have until August 17, 2018 to download the MP3 files before the soundtrack is removed from the DLC section of the single game purchase.
- PlayStation VR: Gamers can go to the Moss Soundtrack page in the PlayStation Store and are eligible to purchase the soundtrack free of charge through August 17, 2018.
- HTC Vive: HTC will send gamers an email with a code allowing them to redeem and download the soundtrack from Bandcamp after August 17, 2018.
- Oculus Rift, Amazon, GameStop and Physical Edition: Polyarc will send gamers a code allowing them to redeem and download the soundtrack from Bandcamp after August 17, 2018. Gamers need to send soundtrack@polyarcgames.com proof of purchase by August 18, 2018 to be eligible."
Letztes aktuelles Video: Video-Test