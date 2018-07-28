Moss: Für Windows Mixed Reality Headsets veröffentlicht; Soundtrack-Aktion für alle Käufer - 4Players.de

4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell. 4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell.
Moss
Action-Adventure
Entwickler: Polyarc
Publisher: Polyarc
Release:
07.06.2018
07.06.2018
27.02.2018
Q3 2018
Test: Moss
75
Test: Moss
79
Test: Moss
78
Test: Moss
78
Jetzt kaufen ab 26,95 bei

Wie findest Du das Spiel?

Spielinfo Bilder Videos

Schnäppchen-Angebote

  • Grand Theft Auto 5 [Xbox One] - 19,88 (Amazon)
  • Horizon: Zero Dawn [PlayStation 4] - 19,99 (Amazon)
  • Prey [PlayStation 4] - 12,24 (Amazon)
  • State of Decay 2 [Xbox One] - 17,90 (Amazon)
  • Gas Guzzlers Extreme - 4,13 (Steam)
  • Super Seducer - 8,96 (Steam)
  • Klassiker-Sale, u.a. Police Quest Collection - 5,29 (GOG)
  • Call of Juarez - 2,49 (Humble Store)
  • Mad Max - 4,99 (IndieGala)
  • Hitman: Game of the Year Edition - 26,45 (IndieGala)
  • Grand Theft Auto 5 - 19,79 (GamersGate)
  • Metal Gear Solid 5 - 7,50 (GamersGate)

Stellenmarkt Jobbörse Jobware

Nachrichten

Folge uns

       
von ,

Moss für Windows Mixed Reality Headsets veröffentlicht; Soundtrack-Aktion für alle Käufer

Moss (Action) von Polyarc
Moss (Action) von Polyarc - Bildquelle: Polyarc
Moss ist nach HTC Vive, Oculus Rift und PlayStation VR nun auch - mit dem Update auf Version 1.0.3 - für Windows Mixed Reality Headsets veröffentlicht worden. Darüber hinaus wurden zwei zusätzliche Controller-Layouts für Vive-Nutzer (Touch-to-Move oder Press-to-Move; optionaler dedizierter Springen-Knopf) hinzugefügt und kleinere Verbesserungen am Spielablauf vorgenommen. Details findet ihr hier.

Außerdem wird der von Jason Graves komponierte Soundtrack an alle Käufer der Vollversion des Spiels kostenlos verteilt. Diese Aktion gilt bis zum 17. August 2018. Der Moss-Soundtrack wird ansonsten am 3. August in digitaler Form bei Bandcamp, iTunes, Google Play und Amazon erhältlich sein.

Informationen zum Vertrieb des kostenlosen Soundtracks:
  • "Steam: Gamers will find the soundtrack in the DLC section of Moss as part of the game update hitting August 3, 2018. Players have until August 17, 2018 to download the MP3 files before the soundtrack is removed from the DLC section of the single game purchase.
  • PlayStation VR: Gamers can go to the Moss Soundtrack page in the PlayStation Store and are eligible to purchase the soundtrack free of charge through August 17, 2018. 
  • HTC Vive: HTC will send gamers an email with a code allowing them to redeem and download the soundtrack from Bandcamp after August 17, 2018. 
  • Oculus Rift, Amazon, GameStop and Physical Edition: Polyarc will send gamers a code allowing them to redeem and download the soundtrack from Bandcamp after August 17, 2018. Gamers need to send soundtrack@polyarcgames.com proof of purchase by August 18, 2018 to be eligible."

Letztes aktuelles Video: Video-Test


Quelle: Polyarc
Moss
ab 26,95 bei

Kommentare

Es gibt noch keine Kommentare zu diesem Thema!
schrieb am