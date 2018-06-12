Space Junkies: E3-Trailer zur Closed Beta der Weltraum-Gefechte für Rift und Vive - 4Players.de

"A visceral, jetpack-fueled VR Arcade Shooter where you fly through deadly Orbital Arenas in hostile space, facing off in extreme battles!



Features



THE DIRTY BOWL If you thought space was hostile before… just wait until you play in the Dirty Bowl! Death comes fast and hard from all directions as you speed & fight through Orbital Arenas (“Orenas”) designed specifically to kill and built to thrill!



ADRENALINE-PACKED MULTIPLAYER You are now part of the elite Tribes of gun-slinging Spacers who battle it out in treacherous 2v2 and 1v1 battles.



GET TO KNOW YOUR BODY Full VR embodiment allows you to use your hands and body to manipulate intuitively your environment and weapons, while full use of motion controllers brings you right into the gun-slinging action!



FULL VR NAVIGATION IN SPACE Dodge, weave and fly through hostile space environments and 360° orbital battlefields! Situational awareness gets vertical as opponents come at you fast, hard, up, down, sideways and backwards!



WEAPON VARIETY IS THE SPICE OF… DEATH? Insane weapons, from Sunblasters to Bioguns, let you use different angles and both of your hands to combine your weapons of choice when stalking and taking down your opponents.



HELLO, DARLING, CAN YOU HEAR ME? Full-spatialized audio will have you fully immersed in this explosive environment.



OUT OF THIS WORLD! The weird and wonderful physics of micro-gravity are your Virtual Playground! From chain reactions and dynamic lighting to breakable environments, your battleground will morph based on your input!"