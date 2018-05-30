Atari VCS: Vorverkauf der Atari-Konsole gestartet; vorläufige Systemspezifikationen benannt - 4Players.de

Atari VCS
Hardware
Entwickler: Atari
Publisher: -
Release:
Q2 2019

Nachrichten

von ,

Atari VCS: Vorverkauf der Atari-Konsole gestartet; vorläufige Systemspezifikationen benannt

Atari VCS (Hardware) von
Atari VCS (Hardware) von - Bildquelle: Atari
Atari hat den Vorverkauf seiner Hardware-Plattform Atari VCS exklusiv auf Indiegogo gestartet. Zwei Atari-VCS-Modelle können vorbestellt werden, darunter die Atari VCS Day One Collector's Edition mit einer retro-inspirierten Echtholzfront und der Atari VCS Onyx in Schwarz mit dem leuchtenden "Atari Red Logo". Die Atari VCS Day One Collector's Edition kostet 299 Dollar (exklusiv) und soll nur für eine begrenzte Zeit erhältlich sein. Der Atari VCS Onyx kostet 199 Dollar - auch nur für eine begrenzte Zeit. Der "Classic Joystick" (29 Dollar) und der "Modern Controller" (49 Dollar) sind in ausgewählten Paketen oder als Standalone-Kauf erhältlich. Erste Atari VCS-Lieferungen sind für Mitte 2019 geplant.

Das Atari VCS soll nicht in Konkurrenz zu PS4, Xbox One und Nintendo Switch stehen, vielmehr soll der speziell angefertige AMD-Prozessor auf Radeon-Basis laut offzieller Webseite vor allem "klassische Atari-Spiele" sowie "aktuelle Indie-Titel" befeuern. Als Betriebssystem wird Linux dienen. Die Atari-VCS-Plattform bietet Unterstützung für 4K-Auflösung, HDR und 60-fps-Inhalte, Onboard-Speicher, erweiterbare Speicheroptionen, Dual-Band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0  und USB-3.0-Support. Asteroids, Centipede, Breakout, Missile Command, Gravitar, Yars' Revenge und zahlreiche andere Klassiker wird man auf der Konsole im Atari Vault spielen können. Darüber hinaus wird das Gerät Zugang zu nicht näher benannten "modernen Spielen", Medien und Streaming-Inhalten bieten.

Die Systemspezifikationen, die sich laut Hersteller im weiteren Verlauf noch verändern können, lauten:
  • "Unit Dimensions: 14.5" x 5.3" x 1.6"
  • Unit Weight: 3 lbs.
  • Materials: Plastic, Metal, Wood
  • Operating System: Linux OS based on Ubuntu (Linux Kernel 4.10)
  • Compatible Systems: Linux
  • Power: Low TDP architecture - Less Heat & Noise
  • Connections: HDMI 2.0, 2.4/5GHz Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, Gigabit Ethernet, 4xUSB 3.0
  • External Inputs: Classic Joystick, Modern Controller, Microphone
  • Storage: 32GB eMMC, external HD, SD card 
  • RAM: 4 GB DDR4 RAM
  • Memory: 32GB eMMC
  • CPU: Bristol Ridge A1
  • GPU: Radeon R7
  • HDCP Integration: HDCP 2.2
  • Second Screen (Screencasting): Yes
  • Cloud Storage: Yes. Additional Service Offering
  • Required Internet Connection: Not for classic gaming but required to access all features 
  • Cross Game Chat: Skype, Discord, etc.
  • Voice Commands: 4-front facing mic array
  • Subscription Needed?: No. Includes cloud and other services.
  • Live Streaming: Yes with Twitch.tv
  • Mouse & Keyboard Support: Yes"

Quelle: Atari

