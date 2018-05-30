Atari VCS: Vorverkauf der Atari-Konsole gestartet; vorläufige Systemspezifikationen benannt - 4Players.de

Das Atari VCS soll nicht in Konkurrenz zu PS4, Xbox One und Nintendo Switch stehen, vielmehr soll der speziell angefertige AMD-Prozessor auf Radeon-Basis laut offzieller Webseite vor allem "klassische Atari-Spiele" sowie "aktuelle Indie-Titel" befeuern. Als Betriebssystem wird Linux dienen. Die Atari-VCS-Plattform bietet Unterstützung für 4K-Auflösung, HDR und 60-fps-Inhalte, Onboard-Speicher, erweiterbare Speicheroptionen, Dual-Band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0 und USB-3.0-Support. Asteroids, Centipede, Breakout, Missile Command, Gravitar, Yars' Revenge und zahlreiche andere Klassiker wird man auf der Konsole im Atari Vault spielen können. Darüber hinaus wird das Gerät Zugang zu nicht näher benannten "modernen Spielen", Medien und Streaming-Inhalten bieten.
Die Systemspezifikationen, die sich laut Hersteller im weiteren Verlauf noch verändern können, lauten:
- "Unit Dimensions: 14.5" x 5.3" x 1.6"
- Unit Weight: 3 lbs.
- Materials: Plastic, Metal, Wood
- Operating System: Linux OS based on Ubuntu (Linux Kernel 4.10)
- Compatible Systems: Linux
- Power: Low TDP architecture - Less Heat & Noise
- Connections: HDMI 2.0, 2.4/5GHz Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, Gigabit Ethernet, 4xUSB 3.0
- External Inputs: Classic Joystick, Modern Controller, Microphone
- Storage: 32GB eMMC, external HD, SD card
- RAM: 4 GB DDR4 RAM
- Memory: 32GB eMMC
- CPU: Bristol Ridge A1
- GPU: Radeon R7
- HDCP Integration: HDCP 2.2
- Second Screen (Screencasting): Yes
- Cloud Storage: Yes. Additional Service Offering
- Required Internet Connection: Not for classic gaming but required to access all features
- Cross Game Chat: Skype, Discord, etc.
- Voice Commands: 4-front facing mic array
- Subscription Needed?: No. Includes cloud and other services.
- Live Streaming: Yes with Twitch.tv
- Mouse & Keyboard Support: Yes"
Letztes aktuelles Video: Game Stream Connect