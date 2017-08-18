Pinball FX3: Plattformübergreifendes Spielen und kompatibles Tischaufgebot benannt - 4Players.de

Was das Tischaufgabot der Flippersimulation anbelangt, werden sich fast alle Tische aus Pinball FX 2 bzw. Zen Pinball 2 kostenlos importieren lassen und mit verbesserter Grafik und Beleuchtung, neuen Spielmodi und anderen Zusatzfunktionen aufwarten. Lediglich das South Park Pinball 2 Table Pack, Street Fighter Pinball, Ninja Gaiden Pinball, Plants vs. Zombies Pinball und Ms. Splosion Man Pinball werden aus lizenzrechtlichen Gründen nicht mit Pinball FX3 funktionieren. Hier alle Tische, die kompatibel sein werden, im Überblick:
Sorcerer's Lair (kostenlos)
Core Collection Pack
• Rome
• PashaBiolab
• Secrets of the Deep
Iron & Steel Pack
• Wild West Rampage
• CastleStorm
Medieval Pack
• Epic Quest
• Excalibur
Sci-Fi Pack
• Mars
• Earth Defense
• Paranormal
Zen Classics Pack
• V12
• El Dorado
• Tesla
• Shaman
Aliens vs. Pinball
• Aliens Pinball
• Alien vs. Predator Pinball
• Alien: Isolation Pinball
Balls of Glory Pinball
• Family Guy Pinball
• Bob's Burgers Pinball
• Archer Pinball
• American Dad! Pinball
Bethesda Pinball
• DOOM Pinball
• Fallout Pinball
• The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Pinball
Universal Classics Pinball (neu)
• E.T. Pinball
• Back to the Future Pinball
• Jaws Pinball
Marvel Pinball Original Pack
• Blade
• Iron Man
• Spider-Man
• Wolverine
Marvel Pinball: Vengeance and Virtue
• Ghost Rider
• X-Men
• Thor
• Moon Knight
Marvel Pinball: Avengers Chronicles
• Fear Itself
• The Infinity Gauntlet
• Marvel's The Avengers
• World War Hulk
Marvel's Women of Power
• Marvel's Women of Power: A-Force
• Marvel's Women of Power: Champions
Marvel Pinball: Heavy Hitters
• Deadpool
• Civil War
• Venom
Marvel Pinball: Cinematic Pack
• Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
• Marvel's Avengers: Age of Ultron
• Marvel's Ant-Man
Marvel Pinball: Marvel Legends Pack
• Captain America
• Fantastic Four
• Doctor Strange
Portal Pinball
Star Wars Pinball
• Star Wars Pinball: Episode V The Empire Strikes Back
• Star Wars Pinball: The Clone Wars
• Star Wars Pinball: Boba Fett
Star Wars Pinball: Balance of the Force
• Star Wars Pinball: Episode VI Return of the Jedi
• Star Wars Pinball: Darth Vader
• Star Wars Pinball: Starfighter Assault
Star Wars Pinball: Heroes Within
• Star Wars Pinball: Han Solo
• Star Wars Pinball: Droids
• Star Wars Pinball: Episode IV A New Hope
• Star Wars Pinball: Masters of the Force
Star Wars Pinball: The Force Awakens Pack
• Star Wars Pinball: The Force Awakens Table
• Star Wars Pinball: Might of the First Order
Star Wars Pinball: Unsung Heroes
• Star Wars Pinball: Rogue One
• Star Wars Pinball: Star Wars Rebels
Telltale's The Walking Dead Pinball
Pinball FX 3 soll noch im Lauf des Sommers für PlayStation 4, Xbox One sowie PC erscheinen. Zudem sollen heute Abend ab 19 Uhr erstmals Live-Spielszenen aus E.T. Pinball auf Twitch zu sehen sein.