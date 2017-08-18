Pinball FX3: Plattformübergreifendes Spielen und kompatibles Tischaufgebot benannt - 4Players.de

Die Zen Studios haben auf ihrem Blog Details zum plattformübergreifenden Spielen und dem kompatiblen Tischaufgebot von Pinball FX3 veröffentlicht. Sowohl Ranglisten, Matchups als auch Turniere werden systemübergreifend funktionieren - allerdings nur zwischen PlayStation-4- und Steam-Nutzern bzw. zwischen Xbox-One-, Windows-10- und Steam-Usern. Darüber hinaus werden PS4- und Xbox-Spieler den Kontakt mit PC-Spielern auch komplett vermeiden können.Was das Tischaufgabot der Flippersimulation anbelangt, werden sich fast alle Tische aus Pinball FX 2 bzw. Zen Pinball 2 kostenlos importieren lassen und mit verbesserter Grafik und Beleuchtung, neuen Spielmodi und anderen Zusatzfunktionen aufwarten. Lediglich das South Park Pinball 2 Table Pack, Street Fighter Pinball, Ninja Gaiden Pinball, Plants vs. Zombies Pinball und Ms. Splosion Man Pinball werden aus lizenzrechtlichen Gründen nicht mit Pinball FX3 funktionieren. Hier alle Tische, die kompatibel sein werden, im Überblick:

Sorcerer's Lair (kostenlos)



Core Collection Pack

• Rome

• PashaBiolab

• Secrets of the Deep



Iron & Steel Pack

• Wild West Rampage

• CastleStorm



Medieval Pack

• Epic Quest

• Excalibur



Sci-Fi Pack

• Mars

• Earth Defense

• Paranormal



Zen Classics Pack

• V12

• El Dorado

• Tesla

• Shaman



Aliens vs. Pinball

• Aliens Pinball

• Alien vs. Predator Pinball

• Alien: Isolation Pinball



Balls of Glory Pinball

• Family Guy Pinball

• Bob's Burgers Pinball

• Archer Pinball

• American Dad! Pinball



Bethesda Pinball

• DOOM Pinball

• Fallout Pinball

• The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Pinball



Universal Classics Pinball (neu)

• E.T. Pinball

• Back to the Future Pinball

• Jaws Pinball



Marvel Pinball Original Pack

• Blade

• Iron Man

• Spider-Man

• Wolverine



Marvel Pinball: Vengeance and Virtue

• Ghost Rider

• X-Men

• Thor

• Moon Knight



Marvel Pinball: Avengers Chronicles

• Fear Itself

• The Infinity Gauntlet

• Marvel's The Avengers

• World War Hulk



Marvel's Women of Power

• Marvel's Women of Power: A-Force

• Marvel's Women of Power: Champions



Marvel Pinball: Heavy Hitters

• Deadpool

• Civil War

• Venom



Marvel Pinball: Cinematic Pack

• Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

• Marvel's Avengers: Age of Ultron

• Marvel's Ant-Man



Marvel Pinball: Marvel Legends Pack

• Captain America

• Fantastic Four

• Doctor Strange



Portal Pinball



Star Wars Pinball

• Star Wars Pinball: Episode V The Empire Strikes Back

• Star Wars Pinball: The Clone Wars

• Star Wars Pinball: Boba Fett



Star Wars Pinball: Balance of the Force

• Star Wars Pinball: Episode VI Return of the Jedi

• Star Wars Pinball: Darth Vader

• Star Wars Pinball: Starfighter Assault



Star Wars Pinball: Heroes Within

• Star Wars Pinball: Han Solo

• Star Wars Pinball: Droids

• Star Wars Pinball: Episode IV A New Hope

• Star Wars Pinball: Masters of the Force



Star Wars Pinball: The Force Awakens Pack

• Star Wars Pinball: The Force Awakens Table

• Star Wars Pinball: Might of the First Order



Star Wars Pinball: Unsung Heroes

• Star Wars Pinball: Rogue One

• Star Wars Pinball: Star Wars Rebels



Telltale's The Walking Dead Pinball



Pinball FX 3 soll noch im Lauf des Sommers für PlayStation 4, Xbox One sowie PC erscheinen. Zudem sollen heute Abend ab 19 Uhr erstmals Live-Spielszenen aus E.T. Pinball auf Twitch zu sehen sein.





Letztes aktuelles Video: ET-Tisch