Walden, a game: Aussteiger-Simulation mit Survival-Aspekten lässt den Spieler die Wildnis erforschen - 4Players.de

Nomen est omen: Im experimentellen Survival-Spiel Walden, a game vom Games-Studiengang "USC Games" an der Universität Südkalifornien kann der Spieler gemütlich in der Wildnis "walden". Anders als das Gros der Survivel-Spiele konzentrierten sich die Entwickler eher auf das bewusste Erleben des Alltags im Grünen - also ganz wie beim gleichnamigen Experiment des Schriftstellers Henry David Thoreau, das im Jahr 1845 startete.
Man könnte den Titel also auch als eine Art Aussteiger-Simulation bezeichnen, die sich um ein einfaches Leben in der Natur dreht. Das Spiel verlässt am 4. Juli 2017 den Early-Access und erscheint dann auf itch.io als finale Version für PC und Mac.
Thoreau deutete seinerzeit aus seinem rund zweijährigen Experiment, dass sechs Wochen Lohnarbeit ausreichend seien, um einen bescheidenen Lebensunterhalt zu sichern, der nur in kleinen Teilen mit der modernen Zivilisation verknüpft ist. Die verbleibende Zeit eines Jahres konnte er nutzen, um zu lesen, zu schreiben, nachzudenken und die Natur zu erkunden. Der Spieler muss sich in der offenen 3D-Wildnis also ein Jahr lang ums Überleben und die Beschaffung von Ressourcen wie "Essen, Treibstoff und der Erhaltung der Hütte und der Kleidung" kümmern, hat aber viel Zeit für Erforschung. Im Trailer zu sehen sind z.B. Aktivitäten wie das Angeln oder Pflücken von Beeren. Die offizielle Website erläutert:
"At the same time as you strive to survive off the land, you are encouraged to explore the beauty of the woods and the pond, which hold a promise of a sublime life beyond your basic needs. And, you can interact with characters from Thoreau's life including mentor Ralph Waldo Emerson, sister Sophia Thoreau, editor Horace Greeley, activist A. Bronson Alcott, naturalist Louis Agassiz among others. The game follows the loose narrative of Thoreau's first year in the woods, with each season holding its own challenges for survival and possibilities for inspiration.
(...)
Voice over for all our secondary characters, like Ralph Waldo Emerson, Sophia Thoreau, Bronson Alcott and more. Some familiar voices may be found among our cast, which includes Emile Hirsch (Into the Wild, Milk) as Henry David Thoreau, Jim Cummings (Darkwing Duck, Sonic the Hedgehog) as Ralph Waldo Emerson, Misty Lee (The Last of Us, BioShock Infinite), and Tony Amendola (Stargate SG-1, Once Upon a Time) as Bronson Alcott. Also, controller support is now available for both the Windows PC and Mac OSX versions! On a Windows PC, most of the controllers on this list should be plug and play. On a Macintosh, you will need to install drivers to use an Xbox controller, which you can find here, but PS4 and most Logitech controllers should be plug and play. So, for those of you who prefer to play with a controller, be sure to give it a try."
von Jan Wöbbeking,