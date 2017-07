The Seven Deadly Sins: Knights of Britannia: Action-Adventure zur Manga- und Anime-Reihe kommt nach Europa - 4Players.de

Screenshot - The Seven Deadly Sins: Knights of Britannia (PS4)

Screenshot - The Seven Deadly Sins: Knights of Britannia (PS4)

Screenshot - The Seven Deadly Sins: Knights of Britannia (PS4)

Screenshot - The Seven Deadly Sins: Knights of Britannia (PS4)

Screenshot - The Seven Deadly Sins: Knights of Britannia (PS4)

Screenshot - The Seven Deadly Sins: Knights of Britannia (PS4)

Screenshot - The Seven Deadly Sins: Knights of Britannia (PS4)

Screenshot - The Seven Deadly Sins: Knights of Britannia (PS4)

Screenshot - The Seven Deadly Sins: Knights of Britannia (PS4)

Screenshot - The Seven Deadly Sins: Knights of Britannia (PS4)