Fantasy Strike: Street-Fighter-Entwickler will einsteigerfreundliches Prügelspiel mit Crowdfunding ermöglichen - 4Players.de

4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell. 4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell.
Fantasy Strike
Beat-em up
Entwickler: Sirlin Games
Publisher: Sirlin Games
Release:
kein Termin
kein Termin
kein Termin

Wie findest Du das Spiel?

Spielinfo Bilder Videos

Schnäppchen-Angebote

***  Amazon Prime Day mit Tausenden Angeboten für Prime-Mitglieder, u.a. Xbox One S Bundles - 229,00 Euro, PlayStation 4 Pro mit Horizon Zero Dawn - 369,00 Euro, PlayStation VR 339,00 Euro, World of Final Fantasy - 14,97 Euro, StarCraft 2 BattleChest 2.0 - 28,97 Euro  ***  Amazon Echo - 99,99 Euro statt 179,99 Euro  ***  Oculus Rift + Oculus Touch - 449 Euro  ***  3 Blu-rays für 20 Euro  ***  Rock Band Rivals Band Kit [Xbox One] - 83,99 Euro  ***  Until Dawn: Rush of Blood [PlayStation VR] - 9,99 Euro  ***  ReCore [Xbox One] - 15,19 Euro  ***  Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodlines - 4,49 Euro (GOG)  ***  Hollow Knight - 9,89 Euro (Steam)  ***

Stellenmarkt Jobbörse Jobware

Nachrichten

Folge uns

       

Fantasy Strike: Street-Fighter-Entwickler will einsteigerfreundliches Prügelspiel mit Crowdfunding ermöglichen

Fantasy Strike (Action) von Sirlin Games
Fantasy Strike (Action) von Sirlin Games - Bildquelle: Sirlin Games
Wer wieder mal eine mächtige Abreibung in Street Fighter 5 oder Killer Instinct kassiert hat, mag sich die einfachen alten Prügelspiel-Tage von Titeln wie International Karate + zurückwünschen, in denen man die Attacken eines Spiels binnen weniger Minuten intus hatte. Entwickler Sirlin Games (vom ehemaligen Street-Fighter-2-Turbo-HD-Remix-Designer David Sirlin) will diesem Zielpublikum mit Fantasy Strike ein Comic-Prügelspiel für Einsteiger bescheren, das aber auch für Experten spannend bleiben soll.

Bild

Screenshot - Fantasy Strike (Mac)

Bild

Screenshot - Fantasy Strike (Mac)

Bild

Screenshot - Fantasy Strike (Mac)

Bild

Screenshot - Fantasy Strike (Mac)

Bild

Screenshot - Fantasy Strike (Mac)

Bild

Screenshot - Fantasy Strike (Mac)

Bild

Screenshot - Fantasy Strike (Mac)

Bild

Screenshot - Fantasy Strike (Mac)

Bild

Screenshot - Fantasy Strike (Mac)

Bild

Screenshot - Fantasy Strike (Mac)



So könnten Anfänger jederzeit unkompliziert mitspielen, aber auch Profi-Turniere seien möglich. Auf der Crowdfunding- bzw. Investitions-Plattform fig.co bittet das Team um Unterstützung von interessierten Spielern. Die Schwarmfinanzierung soll nur einen Teil der Summe aufbringen, als Plattformen sind PS4, der PC und Mac geplant. 44 Tage vor Kampagnenschluss sind erst rund 34.000 der angepeilten 500.000 Dollar zusammengekommen.



Für Unterstützer lässt sich der Titel ab 20 Dollar erwerben (Retail später ca. 30 Dollar), ab 29 Dollar ist man beim Early-Access dabei. Für höhere Summen gibt es diverse Bundles mit Codes für Freunde - bis hin zu einem Paket für 1000 Dollar mit allerlei goldenen Kostümen.



"Let's all be happy animals together.

Why it’s Easy to Get Into

  • All moves are done with a button press; no complex joystick motions.
  • Works great on any input device: keyboard, controller, joystick, and more.
  • Combos are intentionally very easy to do. They are just a tool.
  • Enormous 8-frame input buffer so your moves always come out and combos are easier.
  • Your lifebar has discrete chunks so that even the display of hit points is easy to understand."

 




Quelle: fig.co

Kommentare

just_Edu schrieb am
Einsteiger freundliches Prügelspiel?
Zu spät, gibt es schon. Nennt sich ARMS =)
Flojoe schrieb am
Ha! Ich bin Einsteiger... Mal sehen ob das Spiel zu mir freundlich ist! :Häschen:
schrieb am

Facebook

Google+