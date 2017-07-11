Fantasy Strike: Street-Fighter-Entwickler will einsteigerfreundliches Prügelspiel mit Crowdfunding ermöglichen - 4Players.de

So könnten Anfänger jederzeit unkompliziert mitspielen, aber auch Profi-Turniere seien möglich. Auf der Crowdfunding- bzw. Investitions-Plattform fig.co bittet das Team um Unterstützung von interessierten Spielern. Die Schwarmfinanzierung soll nur einen Teil der Summe aufbringen, als Plattformen sind PS4, der PC und Mac geplant. 44 Tage vor Kampagnenschluss sind erst rund 34.000 der angepeilten 500.000 Dollar zusammengekommen.
Für Unterstützer lässt sich der Titel ab 20 Dollar erwerben (Retail später ca. 30 Dollar), ab 29 Dollar ist man beim Early-Access dabei. Für höhere Summen gibt es diverse Bundles mit Codes für Freunde - bis hin zu einem Paket für 1000 Dollar mit allerlei goldenen Kostümen.
"Let's all be happy animals together.
Why it’s Easy to Get Into
- All moves are done with a button press; no complex joystick motions.
- Works great on any input device: keyboard, controller, joystick, and more.
- Combos are intentionally very easy to do. They are just a tool.
- Enormous 8-frame input buffer so your moves always come out and combos are easier.
- Your lifebar has discrete chunks so that even the display of hit points is easy to understand."